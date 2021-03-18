HTC's losses narrowed in Q4 2020, but it's still far from profitable
The Taiwanese brand has reported another huge loss of NT$ 1.3 billion ($46 million) on revenues of NT$ 1.6 billion ($56 million) during the most recent quarter, which ran from October to December 2020.
The brand’s gross margin has gone from 25.7% to 27.9% in the past twelve months, a small but important improvement. And its all-important operating margin now stands at -80.9%, much better than the -122.1% operating margin seen in Q4 2019.
Throughout 2020, HTC cut its operating expenses by implementing reductions to its marketing budget, lowering general administration costs, and even reducing R&D. Whether the lower R&D expenditure means fewer products in the future is unclear.