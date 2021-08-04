HTC may be close to launching a cheap Android tablet

HTC may be close to launching a cheap Android tablet0
Opposite to what many of HTC’s fans might think, the A100 is not a new smartphone but a tablet with low- to mid-range specs. Spotted by Indian tipster @yabhishekhd (via MobileScout), the HTC A100 is far from being spectacular hardware-wise, but it is easy to overlook the lack of powerful specs when we are talking about a tablet that is likely to cost around $200.
This will run Android 11 out of the box and will cost $200, although the price mentioned on the product page might be just a placeholder. The A100 is not the only Android device HTC is expected to launch this year, as reports indicate the Taiwanese company is ready to bet big on 5G smartphones.