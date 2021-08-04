Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

HTC Android Tablets

HTC may be close to launching a cheap Android tablet

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
HTC may be close to launching a cheap Android tablet
HTC might still be in hot water over its mismanagement of the smartphone business, but it looks like things are improving on its end. More importantly, the Taiwanese company is ready to launch another Android-powered device, the A100.

Opposite to what many of HTC’s fans might think, the A100 is not a new smartphone but a tablet with low- to mid-range specs. Spotted by Indian tipster @yabhishekhd (via MobileScout), the HTC A100 is far from being spectacular hardware-wise, but it is easy to overlook the lack of powerful specs when we are talking about a tablet that is likely to cost around $200.

HTC A100 will be powered by a Spreadtrum T618 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage (up to 256GB). The listing on Google Play Console also revealed that the tablet sports a 10.1-inch FHD display, a dual camera (13MP+2MP), and a massive 7,000 mAh battery.

This will run Android 11 out of the box and will cost $200, although the price mentioned on the product page might be just a placeholder. The A100 is not the only Android device HTC is expected to launch this year, as reports indicate the Taiwanese company is ready to bet big on 5G smartphones.

