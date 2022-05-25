 Best Buy has a versatile HP tablet with a detachable keyboard on sale at an amazing price - PhoneArena
Best Buy has a versatile HP tablet with a detachable keyboard on sale at an amazing price

Deals
Best Buy has a versatile HP tablet with a detachable keyboard on sale at an amazing price
While Microsoft pretty much makes all of the best Windows tablets money can buy right now, productivity enthusiasts looking for an affordable alternative to the likes of the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X may want to consider one such 2-in-1 device from HP.

Granted, the Surface Go 3 is also pretty cheap (at least compared with its ultra-high-end cousins), but if you hurry, the impossibly named HP 11m-be0023dx can be yours for just $399.99 with a full-size physical keyboard included.

HP Tablet 11

Intel Pentium, Windows 11, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Keyboard Included, Natural Silver
$200 off (33%)
$399 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

The 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 typically starts at four Benjamins as well, mind you, but Microsoft's productivity-enhancing Type Cover accessory needs to be purchased separately. On top of that, Microsoft's entry-level Windows tablet comes with a modest 64 gigs of sluggish eMMC storage in its most affordable configuration, while this HP 11-incher on sale at Best Buy today only for 200 bucks less than usual packs a speedy 128GB solid-state drive.

Incredibly enough, today's hot Windows 11 bargain also includes an ingenious 13MP rotatable camera equipped with something called HP True Vision technology, not to mention a sharp IPS screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

With an advertised battery life of up to nine hours and a half in video playback and a "SuperSpeed" USB Type-C port supporting 30W charging, this budget-friendly beast looks positively dreamy on paper... until you take the quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor into consideration.

This is definitely not the zippiest chip you can hope to find... in a pricier tablet nowadays, but at 400 bucks, it should deliver a perfectly acceptable level of raw power for most cash-strapped buyers focused primarily on the software experience, the keyboard-enabled productivity, battery life, and SSD efficiency. 
