Best Buy has a versatile HP tablet with a detachable keyboard on sale at an amazing price

Granted, the Surface Go 3 is also pretty cheap (at least compared with its ultra-high-end cousins), but if you hurry, the impossibly named HP 11m-be0023dx can be yours for just $399.99 with a full-size physical keyboard included.

HP Tablet 11 Intel Pentium, Windows 11, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Keyboard Included, Natural Silver $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





The 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 typically starts at four Benjamins as well, mind you, but Microsoft's productivity-enhancing Type Cover accessory needs to be purchased separately. On top of that, Microsoft's entry-level Windows tablet comes with a modest 64 gigs of sluggish eMMC storage in its most affordable configuration, while this HP 11-incher on sale at Best Buy today only for 200 bucks less than usual packs a speedy 128GB solid-state drive.





Incredibly enough, today's hot Windows 11 bargain also includes an ingenious 13MP rotatable camera equipped with something called HP True Vision technology, not to mention a sharp IPS screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.





With an advertised battery life of up to nine hours and a half in video playback and a "SuperSpeed" USB Type-C port supporting 30W charging, this budget-friendly beast looks positively dreamy on paper... until you take the quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor into consideration.





This is definitely not the zippiest chip you can hope to find... in a pricier tablet nowadays, but at 400 bucks, it should deliver a perfectly acceptable level of raw power for most cash-strapped buyers focused primarily on the software experience, the keyboard-enabled productivity, battery life, and SSD efficiency.