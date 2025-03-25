Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Laptop Jackpot! The powerful HP 255 G10 2025 just dropped under half price in Amazon's Spring Sale

Laptop Jackpot! The powerful HP 255 G10 2025 just dropped under half price in Amazon's Spring Sale
The Amazon Spring Sale event is now live, and we're seeing some generous laptop discounts alongside great smartphone deals and other mobile tech promotions. One of the frankly jaw-dropping promotions is on the HP 2025 Updated 255 G10 15.6" FHD Business Laptop, which is now a whopping 68% off for a limited time.

HP 2025 Updated 255 G10 15.6" FHD Business Laptop

$1354 off (68%)
The HP 2025 Updated 255 G10 laptop is now hugely discounted with this epic Amazon Spring Sale deal. This is the lowest price of this laptop ever on Amazon, so now is the time to get this powerful, fast, and lightweight machine and save!
Buy at Amazon

The laptop comes with 32GB of DDR4 RAM for excellent multitasking even with hardcore applications. It features 1TB of SSD storage so all your data is stored securely. Powering the device is the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 8 cores and 16MB L3 cache, up to 4,50GHz max turbo speeds.

This beautiful HP laptop's display is 15.6 inches, ideal both for working from home and traveling. It comes with Windows 11 Pro OS with great security features and management tools. On top of that, you get lifetime MS Office Pro 2024, which comes pre-installed (you shouldn't opt for the 365 trial, which is limited to one year).

Usually, this bad boy costs $1,999 but with this epic Amazon Spring Sale deal, you can get it for less than half that price. The laptop is speedy and reliable and brings great value for your money, especially with the huge discount it's currently rocking. The laptop is also lightweight, so for students needing to work on it on the go, it is an ideal option.

It has a simple design and comes in black color, pretty standard and classic, ideal for either business or study. It also includes a built-in HD webcam and stereo speakers, making it great for video calls or remote learning. Overall, it’s a powerful yet affordable machine that ticks all the right boxes, and now for more than a half off, it's almost a steal. Enjoy fluid multi-tasking and blazing speeds and hurry, as this discount won't last forever!

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

