Get this amazing 11-inch HP Windows tablet for just $399

Get this amazing 11-inch HP Windows tablet for just $3990
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re looking for a lighter and more comfortable Windows experience but don’t want to cough up thousands of dollars, this 11-inch HP tablet might be right for you. And it’s currently discounted at Best Buy, so you can get it for mere $399.
Let’s see what you are getting for that kind of money. First of all, this is a Windows 11 Home tablet, so you will be able to get real multitasking and close to PC productivity. There’s an Intel processor inside (Silver 6000), meaning it’s optimized for Windows 11, and with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of fast NVMe SSD storage, you’re good to go.
The screen of the tablet is an IPS panel with 2160 x 1440 resolution for bright and crisp images. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and you also get a cover that doubles as a kickstand. There’s an integrated fingerprint scanner (in the power button), and support for the latest WiFi6 connectivity.
There aren’t a lot of Windows 11 tablets in this price range, so you might want to act fast on this one. If this HP is not your cup of tea, check out our Best Windows tablets piece to find something you might like.
Things that are NOT allowed: