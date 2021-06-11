$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Google Did you know

You can now turn off the weather from At a Glance widget in Pixel Launcher

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
Jun 11, 2021, 10:15 AM
You can now turn off the weather from At a Glance widget in Pixel Launcher
Google brought the At a Glance widget to its Pixel phones a few years ago, running it on devices with Android 7.0 or higher.

Since then, the iconic widget has been a fairly consistent feature of Google's Pixel Launcher (i.e. the Home Screen setup in Pixel smartphones). It always shows the day and date in an easily visible space, and keeps you abreast of upcoming events or appointments, which it draws from the Google Calendar App. 

It also shows the present weather at your location, with simple cartoon images signifying rainy, sunny, or cloudy weather. And in 2020, Google began including important weather alerts as pop-up widgets appearing in the At a Glance space, much like the calendar event pop-ups. 

However, there wasn't much of an ability to choose which elements are shown or hidden on the widget, nor was it possible to toggle the At a Glance on or off. 

There were some issues with the widget disappearing and coming back on its own a couple of years ago, but that wasn't exactly what users were hoping for in terms of customizability.


Soon, Google is going to allow you to disable the weather section in At a Glance, as was discovered by 9to5Google. Although you still can't get rid of the general widget unless you install a completely different launcher, you can make it a little less crowded than before.

In order to get rid of it, you need to tap and hold on the At a Glance Widget. Then, choose Preferences. (An alternative way is to go to Assistant Settings > Personalization.) 

There, you will see a toggle for Weather — Current weather information. Once you do that, the little weather icon (which uses weather.com as its source) will be gone for your screen and the day/time will shift to the middle.

Google is bringing this weather toggle feature along with the release of Google app v.12.22.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Android Auto not working with your car radio? Here's a fix...
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Android Auto not working with your car radio? Here's a fix...
The Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds have leaked... again
by Joshua Swingle,  1
The Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds have leaked... again
Google previews Android 12's new color-coordinated 'Monet' interface, and it's Pixel magic
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Google previews Android 12's new color-coordinated 'Monet' interface, and it's Pixel magic
iPhone 13 series: Top five features to expect
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
iPhone 13 series: Top five features to expect
Two Apple AirPods Max colors are on sale at a lower than ever price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Two Apple AirPods Max colors are on sale at a lower than ever price
-$50
Apple Music's Spatial Audio explained: How does it sound, is it any good?
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Apple Music's Spatial Audio explained: How does it sound, is it any good?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless