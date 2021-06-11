You can now turn off the weather from At a Glance widget in Pixel Launcher

Since then, the iconic widget has been a fairly consistent feature of Google's Pixel Launcher (i.e. the Home Screen setup in Pixel smartphones). It always shows the day and date in an easily visible space, and keeps you abreast of upcoming events or appointments, which it draws from the Google Calendar App.





Soon, Google is going to allow you to disable the weather section in At a Glance, as was discovered by 9to5Google . Although you still can't get rid of the general widget unless you install a completely different launcher, you can make it a little less crowded than before.

In order to get rid of it, you need to tap and hold on the At a Glance Widget. Then, choose Preferences . (An alternative way is to go to Assistant Settings > Personalization .) In order to get rid of it, you need to tap and hold on the At a Glance Widget. Then, choose. (An alternative way is to go to.)





There, you will see a toggle for Weather — Current weather information . Once you do that, the little weather icon (which uses weather.com as its source) will be gone for your screen and the day/time will shift to the middle.





Google is bringing this weather toggle feature along with the release of Google app v.12.22.

There were some issues with the widget disappearing and coming back on its own a couple of years ago, but that wasn't exactly what users were hoping for in terms of customizability.