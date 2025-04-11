If you do this, you might dodge tariff sticker shocks and get high-end laptops with juicy ~30% discounts

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

I like premium gadgets, but I love not paying premium prices (whenever possible) for them. With the way things are going right now, it's paramount to try and to find the best possible deal on your next mobile device purchase.

You might want to start looking for amazing laptops, for example, on more places than just the companies' official websites. Be it a gaming laptop or a business-oriented high-end machine you're after – it doesn't really matter.

For example, there was a deal on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 with 2.8K OLED and 32 GB RAM at eBay (on Lenovo's official account!) that was so juicy: 30% below the asked price for the same device over at Lenovo's official online store. The $2,500 laptop could be bought for $1,689, which is nothing short of stunning – that's $800 less (enough to get you a flagship smartphone, if you happen to need one of these as well).



The deal was so bombastic that, by the time of writing this, it ended, as many users bought it without hesitation. And how can you blame them? The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 comes with the Intel Ultra 7 268V processor and non-upgradable 32 GB of RAM, a 1 TB SSD for storage, Windows 11 Pro and a 2.8K OLED display (120Hz refresh rate for smooth animations). It's got a great battery life, though upgrading to 64 GB of RAM is not possible, but 32 gigs is nothing to scoff at either.

So, if you're after cutting-edge tech but don't want to pay the full price (I can relate), it pays to think outside the box. That means not limiting yourself to just official online stores. Platforms like eBay, Amazon, and even manufacturer outlet stores often have significant discounts – sometimes offered by the brand itself through verified accounts. The ThinkPad deal mentioned earlier is proof that real bargains do exist if you're willing to explore beyond the usual.

That said, always stay cautious. Deals that look too good to be true can be problematic. Make sure you're buying from reputable sellers, ideally verified ones with strong review histories. Avoid sketchy accounts or listings with vague descriptions and limited photos. A little diligence can save you not just money, but the headache of dealing with scams!
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
