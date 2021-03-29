Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple Tablets How-to

How to reset an iPad

Radoslav Minkov
By Radoslav Minkov
Mar 29, 2021, 6:38 AM
How to reset an iPad
Are you simply looking to turn off your iPad and turn it back on? If so, jump to:

However, if you wish to reset your iPad to its factory settings and delete all of your data from it, for example before selling it, jump to:

You may also find interesting:

How to restart / reboot an iPad

Note: This will simply turn your iPad off and right back on.

  • If you're using one of the newer iPad Pro models or the 2020 iPad Air, simply press and hold its power key together with one of the volume keys. See the left image below.
  • If you're using one of the budget iPad models or an older iPad with a circular Home key, you only need to press and hold its power key. See the right image below.


In both cases, hold until a "Slide to power off" screen appears. Then simply do as it says and your iPad will begin shutting down. This might take a few seconds.

When the iPad is off, to turn it back on simply press and hold its power key until the Apple logo shows up on the screen. With that, the iPad reboot is complete.

How to factory reset an iPad

Warning: This will completely reset your iPad to its factory settings, deleting all of your data and removing your accounts from it in the process.

If you're planning to sell or gift your iPad to another person, you should reset it to its factory settings first. Before proceeding, be sure to back up any data that you have on the iPad, as you won't be able to recover it later.

Step 1: Find and tap the Settings app


Locate and tap the Settings app on your iPad's home screen. If you don't see it, it might be inside a folder on your home screen.



Step 2: Turn off Find My iPad


Once in Settings, tap your account name on the top left corner, then tap on "Find My" and "Find My iPad". Lastly, turn off Find My iPad if it's currently enabled.



Step 3: Begin the iPad factory reset process


In Settings, scroll the list of settings down until you find "General", then tap it. On the right, you'll find a "Reset" option, tap it next.



Warning: This is the point of no return. Before proceeding, make sure that you've backed up any data you may have on this iPad, as everything on it will be erased and it will be reset to its factory settings.

To proceed with resetting this iPad to its factory settings, simply tap "Erase All Content and Settings" and follow the on-screen instructions carefully.



The iPad may take a while with its factory reset process, after which the "Welcome to iPad" setup screen will appear. At this point you can safely turn off the iPad and proceed to sell or gift it to another person.

