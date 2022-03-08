 Workaround allows Pixel 6 users to install the battery widget without receiving the Feature Drop - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Software updates Google

Workaround allows Pixel 6 users to install the battery widget without receiving the Feature Drop

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Workaround allows Pixel 6 users to install the battery widget without receiving the Feature Drop
Lost among the news on Monday that Google had released Android 12L, the March Quarterly Feature Drop, and the release of the March security update for the Pixel 3a through the 5a (the Pixel 6 series is once again experiencing a delay) was the latest word about an eagerly-awaited feature rolling out for compatible Pixel models. As a Pixel 6 Pro owner myself, it is a widget that I used when I rocked the iPhone 11 Pro Max and was looking forward to using the Android version.

This particular widget is the "battery widget" and on iOS, this writer used it to keep track of the percentage of battery life remaining on the iPhone 11 Pro Max and an Apple Watch SE. The early design for an Android battery widget appeared in the first beta version of Android 12 and the design has changed since.

Android 12 battery widget will track battery life on your Pixel and connected devices


The Android 12 battery widget will measure the battery life remaining on your handset and any connected devices such as Pixel Buds (with individual readings for the left and right buds and the charging case. And the widget will work on some Bluetooth "earables" beside the Pixel Buds.

As 9to5Google points out, Wear OS smartwatches will not show up on the widget because it reveals current battery life to the Wear OS app instead of reporting the data to Android. Hopefully, this will be something that Google can correct in the future.

Right now, until Google pushes out the Feature Drop to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the only way for those with a Pixel 6 series phone to install the battery widget is to load the Pixel 12L beta program on their devices. To join the 12L beta program, click right here and then tap on the lozenge that says "View your eligible devices."

The only way to get the battery widget on a Pixel 6 right now is to have the Android 12L beta run the device


Under the image of your Pixel device, tap the button that says "Opt In" and within 24 hours you will receive an over-the-air update that will allow you to install Android 12L. Once you've done that, you'll need to update the "Settings Services" app by opening the Play Store and pressing on the profile picture in the upper right corner. From there, go to Manage apps& device > Updates available and update "Settings Services."

Once that is completed, find some empty real estate and long-press on your home screen until you see the Widgets option appear. Tap on it and go to "Settings Services" to find the battery widget. Another option is to use the search bar at the top of the page.

To exit the Android 12L beta program, return here and tap to see your compatible device. Click on the "Opt out" button and within 24 hours you'll receive an OTA update. When you click on it, you will be returned to the stable version of Android, but your data will have been wiped. Make sure you back up your data before proceeding with this plan. And as an option, you could decide to wait a couple of weeks for the Pixel 6 series to receive yesterday's Feature Drop which includes the battery widget.

With the battery widget, pressing on the Pixel 6 listing will open the Battery page in Settings. Pressing on any of the Pixel Buds settings on the widget takes you to the Connected devices page under Settings.

Knowing how Pixel users feel about getting first dibs on updates, it just doesn't seem right how Google is treating owners of arguably the most important handsets they have  had a hand in building.

