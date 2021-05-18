Google lets you delete last 15 minutes of search history with two clicks
Along with announcements about the upcoming Android 12 and many new features Google is bringing to its platforms, the company has said it will be adding the new ability to instantly delete the last 15 minutes of your search history, leaving no trace.
The way to do this on a smartphone device is as easy as it gets: you simply need to click on your profile image on the top right of the Google home page, scroll down a little, and—voilà! The last 15 minutes of browsing on the website will be gone forever.