Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Software updates Official Google

Google lets you delete last 15 minutes of search history with two clicks

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
May 18, 2021, 7:56 PM
Google lets you delete last 15 minutes of search history with two clicks
In today's Google I/O livestream, the search giant announced a new little Google feature that was very briefly skimmed over, but it certainly caught our attention. 

Along with announcements about the upcoming Android 12 and many new features Google is bringing to its platforms, the company has said it will be adding the new ability to instantly delete the last 15 minutes of your search history, leaving no trace.

This is now as simple as two clicks, with no hassle on your part whatsoever, and could likely save you many an uncomfortable moment in the future. (Otherwise, how would you keep your awesome secret Christmas gift ideas away from prying eyes, am I right?) 
The way to do this on a smartphone device is as easy as it gets: you simply need to click on your profile image on the top right of the Google home page, scroll down a little, and—voilà! The last 15 minutes of browsing on the website will be gone forever.

This is only one plenty of new additions Google is making to its platforms, such as a hidden "locked folder" for Google Photos, password security enhancements, vastly improved shopping functions—some of which were only teased at today's livestream—and more. We'll keep you informed on any juicy new tidbits, we promise!


FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Check out Samsung's new foldable, slidable, portable displays in action (VIDEO)
by Alan Friedman,  0
Check out Samsung's new foldable, slidable, portable displays in action (VIDEO)
Google to improve shopping experience across platforms, announces new features
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google to improve shopping experience across platforms, announces new features
Global smartphone shipments forecast to fall during the current quarter
by Alan Friedman,  0
Global smartphone shipments forecast to fall during the current quarter
Samsung commits to 'at least three years of software support' for existing Galaxy Watches
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Samsung commits to 'at least three years of software support' for existing Galaxy Watches
Google introduces an AI tool that diagnoses skin conditions
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google introduces an AI tool that diagnoses skin conditions
Android 12 Beta is now available for download on these phones
by Radoslav Minkov,  2
Android 12 Beta is now available for download on these phones

Featured stories

Popular stories
Android 12 is official with new visuals, revamped interface, and stricter privacy
Popular stories
Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade
Popular stories
Google I/O live stream: How to watch Android 12 and Wear OS event
Popular stories
Sharp's latest flagship one-ups rivals with the biggest camera sensor and a 240Hz screen

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless