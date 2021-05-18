Google lets you delete last 15 minutes of search history with two clicks





new ability to instantly delete the last 15 minutes of your search history , leaving no trace. Along with announcements about the upcoming Android 12 and many new features Google is bringing to its platforms, the company has said it will be adding the, leaving no trace.





This is now as simple as two clicks, with no hassle on your part whatsoever, and could likely save you many an uncomfortable moment in the future. (Otherwise, how would you keep your awesome secret Christmas gift ideas away from prying eyes, am I right?)

The way to do this on a smartphone device is as easy as it gets: you simply need to click on your profile image on the top right of the Google home page, scroll down a little, and—voilà! The last 15 minutes of browsing on the website will be gone forever.











