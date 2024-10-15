Here's how to properly clean your AirPods (seriously, do it!)

why

Micellar water (look for one that includes PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides)

Distilled water

A soft-bristled children's toothbrush

Two small cups

A paper towel

OK, I'm ready. Now, how to clean the AirPods meshes?

Add a small amount of micellar water to a cup. Dip the toothbrush in the cup of micellar water until the bristles are fully saturated. Hold your AirPod with the mesh facing up. Brush the mesh in circles for about 15 seconds. Turn over your AirPod and blot it on a paper towel. Ensure the paper towel contacts the mesh. Repeat steps 2-5 two more times (three times total) for each mesh that you would like to clean. To rinse off the micellar water, rinse the brush with distilled water, then repeat steps 1-5 with distilled water for each mesh that you cleaned. Allow your AirPods to dry completely — for at least two hours — before you place them in the charging case or use them.

So, there you have it! Don't forget to do the above and you'll notice the difference!