See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Here's how to properly clean your AirPods (seriously, do it!)

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple How-to Audio
The Apple AirPods earbuds on a blue background.
I'm not going to discuss why you should clean your AirPods, because the reason is… well, it's pretty obvious.

Besides unpleasant occurrences like ear infections or earwax buildup, dirty earbuds could result in muffled sound, charging (or connection) issues, device malfunctions, and whatnot. Regular cleaning helps maintain hygiene, sound quality, and device longevity.

Apple offers us a few tips on how to clean the AirPods and it's worth checking it out.

So, what do you need?



There's always the option to get something like the Belkin AirPods Cleaning Kit that includes everything needed to clean your AirPods. The best thing is that the tools can be reused for multiple cleanings.

If you don't want to purchase yet another thing, though, you can go with what Apple recommends:

  • Micellar water (look for one that includes PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides)
  • Distilled water
  • A soft-bristled children's toothbrush
  • Two small cups
  • A paper towel

Next comes the question: "Which parts of my AirPods to clean?"

For the AirPods 4, you can clean the encircled meshes, as shown on the image below. Apple says "avoid cleaning any other areas":



Same goes for the AirPods 3; here's the official Apple scheme:



OK, I'm ready. Now, how to clean the AirPods meshes?


Follow these simple steps:

  1. Add a small amount of micellar water to a cup.
  2. Dip the toothbrush in the cup of micellar water until the bristles are fully saturated.
  3. Hold your AirPod with the mesh facing up.
  4. Brush the mesh in circles for about 15 seconds.
  5. Turn over your AirPod and blot it on a paper towel. Ensure the paper towel contacts the mesh.
  6. Repeat steps 2-5 two more times (three times total) for each mesh that you would like to clean.
  7. To rinse off the micellar water, rinse the brush with distilled water, then repeat steps 1-5 with distilled water for each mesh that you cleaned.
  8. Allow your AirPods to dry completely — for at least two hours — before you place them in the charging case or use them.

To clean the body of your AirPods after exposure to substances like soaps, lotions, perfumes, oils, or hair dye, gently wipe them with a cloth slightly dampened with fresh water, then dry with a soft, lint-free cloth. Let them dry completely for at least two hours before using or placing them in the charging case. Avoid running your AirPods under water, and never use sharp or abrasive materials to clean them.

What about the charging case?



To clean the AirPods charging case, use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth, and if needed, dampen the cloth slightly with isopropyl alcohol.

Ensure the case dries completely and avoid getting liquid in the charging ports. Remove debris from the ports using a clean, dry, soft-bristled brush, and avoid using abrasive materials or inserting objects into the ports to prevent damage to the metal contacts.

To prevent skin irritation, particularly if you have allergies or sensitivities, clean and dry your AirPods after workouts or exposure to liquids like sweat, soap, or lotions to maintain comfort and protect your device.

So, there you have it! Don't forget to do the above and you'll notice the difference!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless