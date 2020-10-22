Apple Talk: the art of propping up your products

The best ever on an iPhone



The best ever on a smartphone

Make no mistake, if Apple knows its iPhone is the best of the best, it will tell you. The best example of that are its chips. Hard numbers show that Apple’s silicon outperforms the best chips available for Android phones, so the phrase “on an iPhone” is quickly replaced by “on any smartphone”.



If you tune in to Apple’s keynotes regularly, you’ll notice that this phrase isn’t used very often, but when it does come into play, it’s highly emphasized. Naturally, being the best among thousands of devices is quite an accomplishment, so it’s definitely worth the time to talk about it.









The first ever on a smartphone





This is perhaps the most coveted statement. Even if it's by beating the competition by a few months or less, like it's the case with the 5nm A14 chip, you better believe that Apple will ride that wave as long as possible. I'm not trying to take away from Apple's achievements, some of the things iPhones are capable of are truly admirable. Those firsts are becoming harder and harder to achieve, so it's worth milking for marketing purposes as much as possible.





Using dubious phrasing





When none of the above can be used, Apple still has ways to present things in a way that make them seem better than they actually are. One way is to use specific words or phrases that people unfamiliar with tech might understand as meaning something different. If that happens, it's totally the person's fault and completely accidental, of course!





For example, this year's iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with "5X optical zoom range". One might understandably think that this means you can use this optical zoom to see an object 5 times larger. In reality, Apple refers to the range between 0.5X zoom, which is what the ultra-wide-angle camera offers and the 2.5X zoom of the telephoto camera.





technically correct phrasing, a comparison doesn't look that bad on paper.



What Apple doesn’t talk about is just as important

Selling flagship phones has become increasingly difficult for all smartphone manufacturers, as standout features are trickling down to affordable devices faster than new ones are being developed. This forces marketing teams to get creative when the time comes to highlight why you should get their shiny new phone. And when it comes to Apple, the task is even more difficult.



Let’s take a look back at the iPhone 11 family. Last year, Apple talked about the improved battery life and how long you can watch videos on its devices. It didn’t mention, however, that the phones are slightly thicker and heavier to accommodate the bigger battery. Fair enough.



Fast forward to this year’s iPhone 12 announcement. Time is spent talking about how much thinner and lighter the new phones are, but battery life isn’t mentioned at all, instead, tucked in the corner of the features slide is “Great battery life”.





The reason? The new iPhones have smaller batteries than their predecessors. And while the more efficient chip does partially compensate for that, Apple's own comparison shows the new iPhone 12 offers 1 hour less video playback time. And since that means it couldn't fit in any of the three categories mentioned above, it's not worth talking about.



In the world of Android flagships, a reduction in battery capacity between generations would spark a huge outrage. But, of course, Apple doesn’t even list the capacity of iPhone batteries, we have to rely on certification documents and teardowns for that.



In the world of Android flagships, a reduction in battery capacity between generations would spark a huge outrage. But, of course, Apple doesn't even list the capacity of iPhone batteries, we have to rely on certification documents and teardowns for that.

I'll take a wild guess and say that next year, battery life will be back in the presentation, replacing body talk.

