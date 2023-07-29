Honor’s new mid-range phone is great bang for the buck
As much as the Chinese company would like that, the Honor brand isn’t yet known for its premium products, but rather for its affordable ones that offer the best bang for the buck. Honor X6a is a brand-new mid-range smartphone that has a lot of decent specs and a very low price.
The sequel to last year’s Honor X6, the X6a improves over its predecessor in some key aspects, including battery and display. For starters, the 6.56-inch HD+ display supports 90Hz refresh rate, an upgrade over the previous model that only has 60Hz refresh rate.
In the camera front, Honor X6a makes up for all the other letdowns thanks to a triple camera setup that consists of 50MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors. The main camera supports up to 1080p video shooting, just so you know, although the image resolution is much bigger at 8160x6120 pixels. There’s also a decent 5-megapixel camera on the front if you’d like to take some selfies.
Other highlights of the phone include 3.5mm audio jack, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, and face recognition. Honor X6a ships with MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13.
As far as the price goes, Honor X6a is now available for purchase in the UK for just £130 (€150 / $165), but we can safely assume it will be introduced in other European countries very soon. If you’re considering one, you can choose between Cyan Lake and Midnight Black colors.
On the inside, the Honor X6a isn’t that impressive due to the MediaTek Helio G36 processor that’s quite average when it comes to performance. MediaTek’s chipset is paired with just 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD).
Another important upgrade over the Honor X6 is the slightly bigger battery. Honor’s new mid-range smartphone is powered by a 5,200 mAh battery that supports up to 22.5W charging speeds, which is another small improvement over the previous model.
