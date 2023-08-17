Honor might announce two more foldable phones in September
It looks like Honor will have a strong presence at this year IFA exhibition, as the Chinese company has already confirmed it will launch its newest foldable smartphones, the Magic V2, globally.
But that’s not the only Honor device that will be showcased at IFA 2023, at least according to the latest rumors. Apparently, two other foldable handsets should be unveiled along with Magic V2’s global availability, the Magic V2 Lite and Magic V Slim (via GSMArena).
On the other hand, the Magic V Slim is supposed to be an even thinner and lighter version of the Magic V2, which is already the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone. This particular model has already been certified at MIIT (China) with codename “Victoria.”
We also don’t rule out a surprise appearance of Honor’s first-ever clamshell foldable smartphone, the Magic V Flip, or whatever will be called in the end. Honor has already confirmed that it’s already working on a Samsung Z Flip competitor, but the device won’t be ready for primetime until early next year.
That being said, it’s probably better to tone down our expectations to avoid those feelings of disappointment when Honor won’t deliver on these rumors. Tune in for more Honor news next month as we’ll have a team on the floor that will bring you the latest information about all the new things announced at IFA 2023.
The Magic V2 Lite, as the name suggests, will be a slightly cheaper version of Honor’s foldable flagship. It will still be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, but it will only cost the equivalent of $700 in China.
It’s quite strange that both of these cheaper foldable smartphones seem to be aimed at the Chinese market, although they will be introduced at IFA 2023, a European convention.
