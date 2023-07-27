Honor is ready to take on Samsung with its first-ever clamshell foldable
Even if Honor might not have been so profitable as Samsung in the foldable market, the Chinese company surely gained a lot of fans thanks to its pretty innovative foldable smartphones. Honor’s latest Magic V2 foldable device is touted as one of the world’s thinnest, lightest, and cheapest of its kind. In a world dominated by Samsung, that’s truly a great achievement.
Honor has just introduced its new foldable smartphone in China, but the company plans is readying the device’s global launch, which should happen in the coming months. While hyping its new product, Honor is sneakily working on yet another great device that will be revealed next year: it’s first-ever flip phone.
The only other important piece of information that we have yet to learn is related to its availability. Although Honor initially launches its flagship products in China, they are always released globally at a later date.
If Honor’s clamshell foldable will follow the same pattern, then Samsung might finally have some competition on a very tiny market (at the moment). Here is hoping that we’ll have more details on this one sooner rather than later.
But it looks like Honor might not stop there, as the Chinese company is trying to compete with Samsung in a slightly different market where it doesn’t have a serious rival yet. Samsung’s Flip series doesn’t have a contender yet, but if what Honor’s MEA President, Daniel Wang, told Reframed is true, the situation will radically change in the not-so-distant future.
According to Wang, Honor not only has the Magic V2, but the Flip too, which will be introduced in 2024. Previous rumors claimed that the Chinese company was working on its first flip phone, but this is the first time an official confirms the existence of the product and even offers us a timeframe for its release.
