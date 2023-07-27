Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

Honor is ready to take on Samsung with its first-ever clamshell foldable

honor
@cosminvasile
Honor is ready to take on Samsung with its first-ever clamshell foldable
Even if Honor might not have been so profitable as Samsung in the foldable market, the Chinese company surely gained a lot of fans thanks to its pretty innovative foldable smartphones. Honor’s latest Magic V2 foldable device is touted as one of the world’s thinnest, lightest, and cheapest of its kind. In a world dominated by Samsung, that’s truly a great achievement.

But it looks like Honor might not stop there, as the Chinese company is trying to compete with Samsung in a slightly different market where it doesn’t have a serious rival yet. Samsung’s Flip series doesn’t have a contender yet, but if what Honor’s MEA President, Daniel Wang, told Reframed is true, the situation will radically change in the not-so-distant future.

Honor has just introduced its new foldable smartphone in China, but the company plans is readying the device’s global launch, which should happen in the coming months. While hyping its new product, Honor is sneakily working on yet another great device that will be revealed next year: it’s first-ever flip phone.

According to Wang, Honor not only has the Magic V2, but the Flip too, which will be introduced in 2024. Previous rumors claimed that the Chinese company was working on its first flip phone, but this is the first time an official confirms the existence of the product and even offers us a timeframe for its release.

The only other important piece of information that we have yet to learn is related to its availability. Although Honor initially launches its flagship products in China, they are always released globally at a later date.

If Honor’s clamshell foldable will follow the same pattern, then Samsung might finally have some competition on a very tiny market (at the moment). Here is hoping that we’ll have more details on this one sooner rather than later.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless