Honor reportedly developing new line of phones with Google services

Honor phones with Google services are coming soon
Russian newspaper Kommersant (via GSMArena) claims Honor is working on a new line of phones that runs Google services as standard. The aim is to announce and release them in the spring.
This is going to further limit the availability of Huawei’s alternative app ecosystem. After all, Huawei itself continues to decline in popularity outside of China and no other brands have expressed interest in supporting HMS.
These changes are predicted to take effect in time for the Honor 40 and Honor X11/X20 launches. Whether there are plans to add support for Google to Honor phones that don’t support the ecosystem is unclear, but such a move would certainly broaden their appeal in Western markets.