Honor reveals Magic 6 Pro’s design ahead of official announcement
The start of 2024 is going to be pretty crazy as several big brands have already confirmed new, exciting phones will be announced in Q1. Honor is one of the companies that will reveal its first flagship for the year, the Magic 6 series.
The Chinese handset maker has already announced that the Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro will be officially introduced on January 10, so in about a week from now. Until then, the company is expected to tease many key aspects of the phone in order to build up the hype.
As seen in the picture shared by Honor’s official, the Magic 6 Pro will feature a triple camera setup. Also, according to the official Honor store, the Magic 6 Pro will be available in three versions based on the amount of memory: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
The new Honor Magic 6 series will initially be introduced in China on January 10, but we expect both flagships to arrive in other countries soon afterward. One day later, Honor will officially unveil MagicOS 8.0, its new ecosystem that will make its debut with the Magic 6 series.
That being said, Honor’s CEO, George Zhao, has just published a picture of the Magic 6 Pro (via SparrowNews), the most advanced device in the Honor Magic 6 series. The image comes in line with the pictures leaked by Digital Chat Station, if you’ve already seen those.
