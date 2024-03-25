Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The high-end Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB is available at an enchanting discount on Amazon UK

Amazon's Spring Sale brought a slew of sweet phone deals in both the US and the UK. For instance, the high-end Honor Magic5 Pro is currently on sale at a huge £251 discount on the British version of the platform. So, you'll save 26% and get a handset with 512GB of storage space for under £700 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal now.

This is a fantastic opportunity! First, you get a phone with 512GB of space for way less than £700. Second, this offer is even better than the one we told you about a few weeks ago, when the phone was discounted by £201 (21%).

Furthermore, the Honor Magic5 Pro has a lot going for it and is great value for money. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, this bad boy has the necessary firepower to deal with anything, including heavy multitasking.

Moreover, with the 50MP main camera on board, you can capture good-looking photos and record videos in 4K at 60fps. The 5450 mAh battery, on the other hand, will ensure you'll enjoy a full day of usage without any top-ups. When it's time to charge, you'll be able to recharge your phone wirelessly via 50W wireless or the old-fashioned way by using 66W wired charging. You'll also get a charger inside the box.

Yep! The Honor Magic5 Pro is a wonderful phone worthy of your cash and affection. Therefore, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get your brand-new Honor Magic5 Pro at a heavily discounted price now before it's too late!

