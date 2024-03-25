Up Next:
The high-end Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB is available at an enchanting discount on Amazon UK
Amazon's Spring Sale brought a slew of sweet phone deals in both the US and the UK. For instance, the high-end Honor Magic5 Pro is currently on sale at a huge £251 discount on the British version of the platform. So, you'll save 26% and get a handset with 512GB of storage space for under £700 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal now.
Furthermore, the Honor Magic5 Pro has a lot going for it and is great value for money. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, this bad boy has the necessary firepower to deal with anything, including heavy multitasking.
Yep! The Honor Magic5 Pro is a wonderful phone worthy of your cash and affection. Therefore, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get your brand-new Honor Magic5 Pro at a heavily discounted price now before it's too late!
This is a fantastic opportunity! First, you get a phone with 512GB of space for way less than £700. Second, this offer is even better than the one we told you about a few weeks ago, when the phone was discounted by £201 (21%).
Moreover, with the 50MP main camera on board, you can capture good-looking photos and record videos in 4K at 60fps. The 5450 mAh battery, on the other hand, will ensure you'll enjoy a full day of usage without any top-ups. When it's time to charge, you'll be able to recharge your phone wirelessly via 50W wireless or the old-fashioned way by using 66W wired charging. You'll also get a charger inside the box.
