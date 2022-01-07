Honor's Magic V flagship-grade specs leaked, new renders appear online

Honor's Magic V flagship-grade specs leaked, new renders appear online0
Honor Magic V specs and design leak
The Honor Magic V is expected to be unveiled in China on January 10, and at the moment, it is unclear whether the phone will make it to Europe and the United States. It is possible it could reach countries outside China as well, but this is at the moment unconfirmed, so keep this in mind.
First off, let's start with the newly-published renders of the device. The foldable phone is expected to be available in three color variants: Orange, White, and Black. Judging by the renders of the device, the Orange variant seems to have a faux leather finish, while the White and Black options appear to have a glass back. The Black seems to be glossy, while the White color variant has a striped pattern on it.
The cover display for the foldable will be curved on one side and will sport a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera. On the back we have a big camera bump housing a triple camera setup with dual-tone LED flashes.
Honor Magic V leaked specifications
The specifications' leak for the foldable phone is courtesy of leaker Ishan Agarwal. The phone will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest flagship processor, the 4nm-built Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, complemented with Adreno 730 GPU.
The cover display of the new foldable is expected to be a 6.45-inch OLED display with 2560×1080 resolution, 431ppi, and 120Hz refresh rate. These specs are quite good and promise a great display to look at and interact with.
In terms of storage and RAM configurations, Honor's Magic V doesn't disappoint either. It will reportedly have two storage configs: one 12GB + 256GB of storage and the other 12GB of RAM + 512GB of storage. Additionally, the foldable phone will run Android 12 out of the box with the company's proprietary MagicUI 6 on top.
Now, let's talk cameras. The big camera bump on the back of the phone is expected to rock a triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor, with an f/1.9 aperture. The second sensor will be a 50MP ultra-wide-angle one with an f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, there is reportedly a 50MP spectrum enhanced camera with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of selfies, the foldable phone is expected to sport a 42MP sensor. All these numbers generally mean photos should come out great with loads of detail and dynamic range.
Keeping the lights on will be a 4,750mAh battery cell with 66W fast charging support.
The dimensions of the phone are expected to be as follows: 160.4 × 72.7 × 14.3mm when folded and 60.4 × 141.1 × 6.7mm when unfolded, with a weight of 293 grams. For speakers, Agarwal believes the Magic V will be equipped with DTS:X Ultra Speakers.
As we already stated, it is unclear when or if this foldable phone will make it to the global market. We will keep you updated when new info shows up, so stay tuned!