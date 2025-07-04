Honor Magic 7 Pro honors the Esports World Cup 2025

Honor Magic 7 Pro

Honor Magic 7 Pro

Top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Super bright 6.8-inch OLED LTPO display, 1-120Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate

AI-enabled eye-comfort technology for long gaming sessions

An advanced cooling system to keep the phone from overheating during heavy

PC-level graphics

Power management for uninterrupted play

Three days, nineteen hours, twenty-five minutes, twelve seconds – that clock is not static, though. It counts back to the start of the next edition of EWC (Esports World Cup). The largest event dedicated to competitive gaming will not go without the active participation of theEWC 2025 will be held in Riyadh's Boulevard City from early July to late August. Bringing together over 2,000 professional players and 200 top esports clubs from across more than 100 countries, the tournament spans 25 events across 24 popular game titles.There's an unprecedented prize pool exceeding $70 million, so the stakes are high. The competition includes significant rewards for both individual game champions and the overall top-performing organizations. The event welcomes new games into the spotlight this year, including Valorant, Crossfire, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, and even the good old Chess. The addition of Chess, starring some of the world's biggest brainiacs, shows that the event isn't just about flashy graphics and headshots – it's also making room for old-school strategy battles where the fiercest weapon is your mind.Thehas been named the Official Smartphone of the EWC 2025 and there isn't a shortage of reasons for it. This Android flagship is happy to serve serious mobile gamers and flash its flashy specs around:Players competing in EWC 2025 titles such as Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Free Fire – some of the biggest mobile games with more than $10 million in prizes – will be using the Magic 7 Pro as their official gaming device.Beyond the intense competition, the Esports World Cup 2025 will offer a festival-like experience featuring live entertainment, interactive fan zones, and various cultural activities spread across a massive venue. There's even the football legend Cristiano Ronaldo serving as a global ambassador!