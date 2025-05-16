Honor is calling out Samsung’s design choices, and it brought receipts

Galaxy S25 Edge

In its teaser, Honor asked, "Why thin if you’re making compromises to get there?" alongside the phrase "THIN without the catch." The clear implication is that themay have cut some corners to achieve its ultra-slim design, something Honor suggests it avoided with the Magic V3.To back that up, Honor pointed out that the Magic V3 carries a larger, 5150mAh battery despite being thinner in its unfolded state. Camera specs between the two phones are reportedly similar, though specifics weren’t provided in this particular teaser.Still, it’s worth noting that theand Magic V3 aren’t exactly in the same category. One is a conventional slab-style flagship, while the other is a foldable. Comparing thickness between a folded phone and an unfolded one doesn’t paint a complete picture, and real-world performance and durability could matter more than raw measurements.This isn’t the first time Honor has poked fun at competitors, and it probably won’t be the last. As both companies continue to refine their high-end devices, we’ll likely see more of these playful jabs. But whether it’s about battery size, camera capabilities, or thinness, the ultimate choice will still come down to how well these features hold up in everyday use.