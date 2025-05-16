Honor is calling out Samsung’s design choices, and it brought receipts
The latest flagship showdown has turned into a battle of thinness.
Honor isn’t holding back when it comes to marketing the Magic V3. The company just took a jab at Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 Edge by comparing thickness — or rather, slimness — in a teaser that’s anything but subtle.
Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge as its thinnest smartphone ever. At just 5.8mm thick, the phone comes with a bold tagline of being "beyond slim," and packs some serious hardware: a 200MP camera in a rail-like module, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a suite of AI-powered features. Despite its slim frame, Samsung still managed to squeeze in a 3900mAh battery.
But Honor wasn’t impressed. In a direct comparison, the Chinese brand highlighted that its foldable Magic V3 measures just 4.35mm in thickness when fully unfolded, undercutting Samsung’s S25 Edge by a noticeable margin. More importantly, Honor claims that its device makes no compromises to get there.
In its teaser, Honor asked, "Why thin if you’re making compromises to get there?" alongside the phrase "THIN without the catch." The clear implication is that the Galaxy S25 Edge may have cut some corners to achieve its ultra-slim design, something Honor suggests it avoided with the Magic V3.
Still, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy S25 Edge and Magic V3 aren’t exactly in the same category. One is a conventional slab-style flagship, while the other is a foldable. Comparing thickness between a folded phone and an unfolded one doesn’t paint a complete picture, and real-world performance and durability could matter more than raw measurements.
This isn’t the first time Honor has poked fun at competitors, and it probably won’t be the last. As both companies continue to refine their high-end devices, we’ll likely see more of these playful jabs. But whether it’s about battery size, camera capabilities, or thinness, the ultimate choice will still come down to how well these features hold up in everyday use.
To back that up, Honor pointed out that the Magic V3 carries a larger, 5150mAh battery despite being thinner in its unfolded state. Camera specs between the two phones are reportedly similar, though specifics weren’t provided in this particular teaser.
