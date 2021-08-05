Honor Earbuds 2 Lite are launching globally with ANC and an affordable price

Honor Earbuds 2 Lite are launching globally with ANC and an affordable price0
The Honor Earbuds 2 Lite are conservative-looking, plastic-made earbuds with a glossy design. The earbuds come in two color options: Midnight Black and Glacier White. The most important new feature the earbuds offer is active noise cancellation (ANC). ANC cancels any surrounding sounds, making for a better audio experience without any distractions. The Earbuds 2 Lite also have Awareness mode, which as its name suggests keeps you alert of your surroundings while using the earbuds. This mode can be activated by touching one of the earbuds' stems for a few seconds.
Honor's new Earbuds 2 Lite promise a great audio experience. This promise is supported by the Honor accessory having 10mm high-fidelity dynamic sound drivers, which according to the company produce a detailed and clear sound with rich bass. As for the call quality, the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite have two microphones with anti-wind capabilities. The company promises a clear and uninterrupted call experience.
In terms of battery life, these earbuds are very promising. The Honor Earbuds 2 Lite have a 55mAh battery in each earbud, making for 10 hours of playback time with ANC off, or up to 32 hours with the charging case. Honor also promises up to 20 hours of voice call time with the case of the Earbuds 2 Lite. The charging case supports fast charging, meaning the earbuds recharge up to 40% in just 10 minutes.