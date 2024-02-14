Honor Choice Watch debuts soon, here are the specifications

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

honor
On February 15 it’s expected that the Honor Choice Watch will be unveiled officially.

It’s looking somewhat like the Apple Watch, but it’s either that or the round shape – so there isn’t much choice for the designers out there, is it?

Ahead of the launch that’s set to take place in India, the brand has confirmed the key specifications and features of the upcoming device and here’s what to expect from it (via Gizmochina).

The Honor Choice Watch packs an “ultra-thin” AMOLED panel that measures 1.95 inches with a 75 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels, and a 332 PPI.

PPI (Pixels per inch) is the number of pixels on a given area of the screen. It’s an absolute measure, based on the physical properties of the device.

The screen of the Honor Choice Watch supports 21 dynamic and 8 pre-installed AOD (Always on display) watch faces. The smart timepiece comes with 5ATM water resistance, and although the report mentions that it’s suitable for water-related activities such as swimming and surfing, I personally wouldn’t bring a 5ATM water resistance device to such activities.

It’s nice to see that the Honor Choice will offer support for global satellite positioning systems, such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and the Japanese QZSS.

Speaking of health tracking, the Choice Watch offers heart rate monitoring, stress level tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. A nice addition is the customized workout modules.

Finally, the battery: the Choice Watch has a 300mAh battery that can last for up to 12 days on typical usage, including 7 hours of sleep monitoring daily. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, which enables features such as voice calling and SOS functionality. As for now, no price is mentioned.

The Choice Watch is expected to debut in India alongside the Honor Magic X9b, which is nothing more (and nothing less) than the rebranded (and interesting) Honor Magic 6 Lite. Anyway, here’s the watch.


