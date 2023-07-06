Honor aims for the midrange smartphone crown with the Honor 90

Performance and Software

Boasting a sleek and premium design, the Honor 90 combines elegance with functionality. The device features a quad-curved 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, offering an almost bezel-less experience.One of the key features of this AMOLED panel is the 3840 Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming, which, in layman's terms, means less strain on your eyes, especially in low-light scenarios. PWM dimming basically turns on and off the display very fast, and your eyes perceive this as a drop in brightness.The aforementioned 3840 Hz is currently the world’s fastest, switching the display on and off 3840 times per second, which should be imperceptible to the human eye, reducing eye strain. The display also supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and 1.07 billion colors, with a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits, and can dynamically adjust its color temperature in order not to interfere with your circadian rhythm.Under the hood, the Honor 90 packs some serious punch in the face of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, a spiritual successor to the 778G. Honor has decided to use the Accelerated Edition of the SoC, offering slightly boosted clock speeds for the main performance core.The Honor 90 comes with a flexible range of memory configurations, from 8GB/256GB for the basic model all the way up to 12GB/512GB for the top one, touching the flagship base. The phone ships with Android 13 out of the box, with GMS onboard and MagicOS 7.1 on top, adding some neat functionalities such as Magic Text, Smart Widgets, and more.One of the highlights of the Honor 90 is its main camera, which features a large 1/1.4-inch sensor with 200 MP resolution and 16-1 pixel binning technology. The resulting pixel size of 2.24µm should help with low-light performance.There’s a 12 MP ultrawide camera and also a 2 MP depth sensor, which offers some hardware help to the new Portrait Mode and the bokeh effect associated with this mode. On the front, there’s a 50 MP selfie camera with a wide-angle lens to capture more people in the frame.The Honor 90 features a large 5000 mAh battery, which, combined with the efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, should provide one full day of heavy usage, with the potential to stretch this to two days. There’s support for 66W wired charging with the charging brick included in the retail box. According to Honor, you can charge 45% of the battery in just 15 minutes.The HONOR 90 is available in 3 fashionable colors including Midnight Black, Emerald Green and an exclusive colour to the HONOR website, HiHonor: Diamond Silver. Starting from today on HiHonor the HONOR 90 will be available in the UK for the RRP of £449.99 for 8GB+256GB and £499.99 for 12GB+512GB respectively.