honor 5G

Honor X20 5G to be unveiled on August 12, here are some clear pictures

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
Honor X20 5G to be unveiled on August 12, here are some clear pictures
Honor confirmed this week its next major reveal is set for August 12. The next member of the Honor X20 series will be unveiled in about a week from now and judging by the pictures leaked today, it will be a doozy.

The 5G-enabled Honor X20 will be officially introduced in China, the formerly Huawei-owned brand announced today. Besides revealing the event date, Honor also published an image on Weibo that shows the phone from a couple of angles (via MyFixGuide).

Even better, Evan Blass posted three pictures of the Honor X20 5G, which show both the front and back sides of the handset. Each of these pictures offers a glimpse at a distinct color: black, blue, and white.

From what we have been able to learn until now, Honor X20 5G will be powered by MediaTek’s octa-core Dimensity 900 chipset, based on the 6nm manufacturing process. A dual punch-hole straight screen display is also visible in these pictures, though we have yet to figure out the size of the screen. However, we do know that it will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The circle-shaped camera island on back accommodates a 64-megapixels triple camera and an LED flash. Also, the poster published by Honor confirms the X20 5G will feature 66W charging.

No word on price and availability yet, but we expect Honor to make the X20 5G available outside China later this year.

