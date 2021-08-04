Honor X20 5G to be unveiled on August 12, here are some clear pictures

Honor X20 5G to be unveiled on August 12, here are some clear pictures1
The 5G-enabled Honor X20 will be officially introduced in China, the formerly Huawei-owned brand announced today. Besides revealing the event date, Honor also published an image on Weibo that shows the phone from a couple of angles (via MyFixGuide).
From what we have been able to learn until now, Honor X20 5G will be powered by MediaTek’s octa-core Dimensity 900 chipset, based on the 6nm manufacturing process. A dual punch-hole straight screen display is also visible in these pictures, though we have yet to figure out the size of the screen. However, we do know that it will have a 120Hz refresh rate.
No word on price and availability yet, but we expect Honor to make the X20 5G available outside China later this year.