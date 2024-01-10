The mid-range gem Honor 70 is currently 42% off on Amazon UK and a real bang for your buck
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Deal hunters located in the UK now have an awesome opportunity to score massive savings on an incredible mid-range smartphone. Currently, Amazon UK has the sleek-looking Honor 70 mid-ranger in Midnight Black with 128GB of storage space on sale for a whopping 42% off its usual price tag. This means you will save £203 if you pull the trigger on this deal right now.
Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Honor 70 delivers good performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks like web browsing and streaming videos without any hiccups. The phone can even run demanding titles like Genshin Impact effortlessly.
Additionally, the Honor 70 takes pretty awesome-looking photos with its 54MP main camera and 32 MP selfie shooter. Moreover, the former can capture videos in up to 4K at 30 fps, while the latter can record clips in 1080p at 30 fps. Also, there is no telephoto lens on board.
Don't worry; the Honor 70 runs on Android and works with Google's services, which means you'll be able to check your Gmail and watch your favorite YouTuber.
The truth is that the Honor 70 is a capable smartphone, which is currently a real steal on Amazon UK. This is why, our advice is simple: tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get an Honor 70 for less on Amazon now while the offer is still hot and up for grabs.
Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Honor 70 delivers good performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks like web browsing and streaming videos without any hiccups. The phone can even run demanding titles like Genshin Impact effortlessly.
Additionally, the Honor 70 takes pretty awesome-looking photos with its 54MP main camera and 32 MP selfie shooter. Moreover, the former can capture videos in up to 4K at 30 fps, while the latter can record clips in 1080p at 30 fps. Also, there is no telephoto lens on board.
In terms of battery life, the Honor 70 has a 4,800mAh battery on deck, which has enough juice to get you through without top-ups. In addition to that, the phone supports 66W wired charging and can recharge the battery in roughly 40 minutes.
Don't worry; the Honor 70 runs on Android and works with Google's services, which means you'll be able to check your Gmail and watch your favorite YouTuber.
The truth is that the Honor 70 is a capable smartphone, which is currently a real steal on Amazon UK. This is why, our advice is simple: tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get an Honor 70 for less on Amazon now while the offer is still hot and up for grabs.
Things that are NOT allowed: