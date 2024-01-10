Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

The mid-range gem Honor 70 is currently 42% off on Amazon UK and a real bang for your buck

Deals honor
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The mid-range gem Honor 70 is currently 42% off on Amazon UK and a real bang for your buck
Deal hunters located in the UK now have an awesome opportunity to score massive savings on an incredible mid-range smartphone. Currently, Amazon UK has the sleek-looking Honor 70 mid-ranger in Midnight Black with 128GB of storage space on sale for a whopping 42% off its usual price tag. This means you will save £203 if you pull the trigger on this deal right now.

Honor 70 5G 128GB, Black: Save £203!

Grab the Honor 70 in Black with 128GB of storage space for £203 off its price on Amazon UK. The phone has a stylish look, good performance, takes beautiful photos and is a real bargain.
£203 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Honor 70 delivers good performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks like web browsing and streaming videos without any hiccups. The phone can even run demanding titles like Genshin Impact effortlessly.

Additionally, the Honor 70 takes pretty awesome-looking photos with its 54MP main camera and 32 MP selfie shooter. Moreover, the former can capture videos in up to 4K at 30 fps, while the latter can record clips in 1080p at 30 fps. Also, there is no telephoto lens on board.

In terms of battery life, the Honor 70 has a 4,800mAh battery on deck, which has enough juice to get you through without top-ups. In addition to that, the phone supports 66W wired charging and can recharge the battery in roughly 40 minutes.

Don't worry; the Honor 70 runs on Android and works with Google's services, which means you'll be able to check your Gmail and watch your favorite YouTuber.

The truth is that the Honor 70 is a capable smartphone, which is currently a real steal on Amazon UK. This is why, our advice is simple: tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get an Honor 70 for less on Amazon now while the offer is still hot and up for grabs.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Leaked real-world Galaxy S24 Ultra photos will remind you of iPhone 15 Pro Max
Leaked real-world Galaxy S24 Ultra photos will remind you of iPhone 15 Pro Max

Latest News

Samsung introduces its new Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet
Samsung introduces its new Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet
In 2023, social media took our time: See just how much
In 2023, social media took our time: See just how much
This $199 AI companion is called the Rabbit R1 and it’s much more than a Tamagotchi on the juice
This $199 AI companion is called the Rabbit R1 and it’s much more than a Tamagotchi on the juice
A mouth-watering discount on Microsoft's stellar Surface Pro 9 is up for grabs at Walmart
A mouth-watering discount on Microsoft's stellar Surface Pro 9 is up for grabs at Walmart
The Pixel 7 is currently £150 more budget-friendly on Amazon UK; save on one now
The Pixel 7 is currently £150 more budget-friendly on Amazon UK; save on one now
Samsung unveils its next rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover7
Samsung unveils its next rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless