Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Enter Honor's Magic Moments Awards competition and win up to $15,000

By
Camera honor
Enter Honor's Magic Moments Awards competition and win up to $15,000
If you're into smartphone photography and you're an Honor user, here's a chance to win up to $15,000 – just enter the Honor Magic Moments Awards competition, and give it your best shot!

Here are the prizes and awards:

  • First place, Photographer of The Year – $15,000
  • First place, (1 winner from each group, 6 winners in total) – $5,000
  • Second place, (1 winner from each group, 6 winners in total) – $3,000
  • Third place, (1 winner from each group, 6 winners in total) – $1,000
  • The Best of Recommendation Award (Entries selected from all submissions, 20 winners in total) – Honor Magic6 Pro
  • Excellent Works Award (Entries selected from all submissions, 20 winners in total) – Latest Honor N series products

This year's competition debuts with six categories:

  • On the Way
  • We
  • Protection
  • The Moment
  • The Story
  • Video

These are encouraging smartphone photographers to harness the power of technology to capture authentic human stories and emotions across different themes. Among them, the Protection category welcomes entries that are shot on any smartphones, documenting the human efforts undertaken towards creating a sustainable future.

From April 6 until August 6, photography enthusiasts can submit their entries on the Honor official website. The submission platform will open on April 6 at 00:00 (UTC/ GMT +8). They can also participate in the 2024 HONOR Magic Moments Awards by posting on social media channels by including #HONORMagicMoments in their captions.

The judging panel includes:

  • Zhao Yingxin, Editor-of-Chief of China Photo Press and the first female director of photography operations in Olympic history
  • Jassim Rabia Al-Awadhi, Chairman of the Emirates Photography Association and Founder of the UAE Photography club
  • Ale Megale, LUX Audience Awards winner
  • Mathieu Courdesses, a renowned French wildlife photographer
  • Stefano Guindani, an accomplished Italian fashion photographer and artist
  • Samuel Deng, CTO of Honor
  • Hou Weilong, Honor Technical Expert in Imaging

If you want to check out what was considered to be the best in 2023, do check out last year's winners in the competition.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless