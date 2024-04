Enter Honor's Magic Moments Awards competition and win up to $15,000

First place, Photographer of The Year – $15,000

First place, (1 winner from each group, 6 winners in total) – $5,000

Second place, (1 winner from each group, 6 winners in total) – $3,000

Third place, (1 winner from each group, 6 winners in total) – $1,000

The Best of Recommendation Award (Entries selected from all submissions, 20 winners in total) – Honor Magic6 Pro

Excellent Works Award (Entries selected from all submissions, 20 winners in total) – Latest Honor N series products

On the Way

We

Protection

The Moment

The Story

Video

Zhao Yingxin, Editor-of-Chief of China Photo Press and the first female director of photography operations in Olympic history

Jassim Rabia Al-Awadhi, Chairman of the Emirates Photography Association and Founder of the UAE Photography club

Ale Megale, LUX Audience Awards winner

Mathieu Courdesses, a renowned French wildlife photographer

Stefano Guindani, an accomplished Italian fashion photographer and artist

Samuel Deng, CTO of Honor

Hou Weilong, Honor Technical Expert in Imaging

If you're into smartphone photography and you're an Honor user, here's a chance to win up to $15,000 – just enter the Honor Magic Moments Awards competition, and give it your best shot!Here are the prizes and awards:This year's competition debuts with six categories:These are encouraging smartphone photographers to harness the power of technology to capture authentic human stories and emotions across different themes. Among them, the Protection category welcomes entries that are shot on any smartphones, documenting the human efforts undertaken towards creating a sustainable future.From April 6 until August 6, photography enthusiasts can submit their entries on the Honor official website . The submission platform will open on April 6 at 00:00 (UTC/ GMT +8). They can also participate in the 2024 HONOR Magic Moments Awards by posting on social media channels by including #HONORMagicMoments in their captions.The judging panel includes:If you want to check out what was considered to be the best in 2023, do check out l ast year's winners in the competition.