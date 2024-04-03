Up Next:
Enter Honor's Magic Moments Awards competition and win up to $15,000
If you're into smartphone photography and you're an Honor user, here's a chance to win up to $15,000 – just enter the Honor Magic Moments Awards competition, and give it your best shot!
Here are the prizes and awards:
This year's competition debuts with six categories:
These are encouraging smartphone photographers to harness the power of technology to capture authentic human stories and emotions across different themes. Among them, the Protection category welcomes entries that are shot on any smartphones, documenting the human efforts undertaken towards creating a sustainable future.
From April 6 until August 6, photography enthusiasts can submit their entries on the Honor official website. The submission platform will open on April 6 at 00:00 (UTC/ GMT +8). They can also participate in the 2024 HONOR Magic Moments Awards by posting on social media channels by including #HONORMagicMoments in their captions.
If you want to check out what was considered to be the best in 2023, do check out last year's winners in the competition.
Here are the prizes and awards:
- First place, Photographer of The Year – $15,000
- First place, (1 winner from each group, 6 winners in total) – $5,000
- Second place, (1 winner from each group, 6 winners in total) – $3,000
- Third place, (1 winner from each group, 6 winners in total) – $1,000
- The Best of Recommendation Award (Entries selected from all submissions, 20 winners in total) – Honor Magic6 Pro
- Excellent Works Award (Entries selected from all submissions, 20 winners in total) – Latest Honor N series products
This year's competition debuts with six categories:
- On the Way
- We
- Protection
- The Moment
- The Story
- Video
These are encouraging smartphone photographers to harness the power of technology to capture authentic human stories and emotions across different themes. Among them, the Protection category welcomes entries that are shot on any smartphones, documenting the human efforts undertaken towards creating a sustainable future.
From April 6 until August 6, photography enthusiasts can submit their entries on the Honor official website. The submission platform will open on April 6 at 00:00 (UTC/ GMT +8). They can also participate in the 2024 HONOR Magic Moments Awards by posting on social media channels by including #HONORMagicMoments in their captions.
The judging panel includes:
- Zhao Yingxin, Editor-of-Chief of China Photo Press and the first female director of photography operations in Olympic history
- Jassim Rabia Al-Awadhi, Chairman of the Emirates Photography Association and Founder of the UAE Photography club
- Ale Megale, LUX Audience Awards winner
- Mathieu Courdesses, a renowned French wildlife photographer
- Stefano Guindani, an accomplished Italian fashion photographer and artist
- Samuel Deng, CTO of Honor
- Hou Weilong, Honor Technical Expert in Imaging
If you want to check out what was considered to be the best in 2023, do check out last year's winners in the competition.
Things that are NOT allowed: