Major update adds more AI features to the Honor 200 series
Honor 200 | Image credit: HonorHonor revealed plans to put advanced AI features onto its smartphones, with the 200 series being the first to get them. It’s been a few months since the Chinese company made the statement, but the promised AI features are finally rolling out to the Honor 200 and 200 Pro.
The handset maker announced earlier today that Honor 200 and 200 Pro users in India can now download a new MR2 update, which includes many AI features, as well as the 2024 September security patch.
Besides announcing the availability of the update, Honor also published the full changelog, so here is what’s coming to your Honor 200 and 200 Pro:
AI Eraser
- Powered by advanced Google Cloud generative AI, this feature allows users to easily remove unwanted objects, text, and background elements from photos. It then fills in the gaps with realistic content, ensuring high photo quality.
Face-to-Face Translation
- Provides real-time translation for multiple languages, supporting both voice and text input. The feature is ideal for travelers and language learners, enabling translation broadcasts for seamless communication.
USB Data Security
- Enhances security by requiring user authentication when switching USB modes from "Charge only" to data transfer modes.
Split-Screen App Combinations
- Allows users to save app combinations in split-screen mode as home screen icons for quick access.
Currently, the MR2 update is rolling out to the 200 and 200 Pro in India, but Honor confirmed that all those who own these phones should receive the update by September 13.
That said, even if you don’t live in India, it’s worth checking out if the update is available by heading to Settings / System & updates / Software update / Check for Updates.
