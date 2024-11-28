HMD tipped to launch successor to XR21 in 2025, first specs leaked

HMD XR21 | Image credits: HMD Global

The main difference between the XR21 and the upcoming XR22 is definitely the camera configuration. While the former features a dual camera setup that consists of 64 MP main and 8 MP ultra-wide cameras, the latter is rumored to pack a triple camera (64 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 8 MP Night Cam).Another major upgrade is the 50-megapixel selfie snapper, which is a serious improvement over the XR21’s 16-megapixel front-facing camera.As far as the battery goes, HMD XR22 is said to pack a 5,520 mAh battery with 33W wired. In comparison, the XR21 features a much smaller 4,800 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.Other highlights of the unannounced HMD XR22 include IP69K and MIL-STD-810H ratings, dual speakers, IR support, and Night Vision. No word on pricing and release date yet, but the XR21 was selling for €600 at launch, a pretty steep amount considering that there are many other cheaper alternatives.