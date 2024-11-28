Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

HMD tipped to launch successor to XR21 in 2025, first specs leaked

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
HMD XR21
HMD XR21 | Image credits: HMD Global
Despite disappointing many of its fans for limiting its lineup of smartphones to mid- and low-end devices, HMD continues to churn out affordable devices that seem to sell pretty well in some regions.

One of the phones that the Finnish company is expected to launch next year is a potential successor to the XR21. The main specs of the unannounced device have been recently leaked on Twitter, but we’re still missing a tentative release timeframe and pictures of the device.

Considering the list of specs leaked, the upcoming HMD XR22 will bring some improvements over the previous model, but nothing too spectacular. Although we don’t have any information about the display’s size, apparently, it’s going to feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Also, the XR22’s OLED display with feature FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

On the inside, the XR22 is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, which isn’t such a big upgrade over the XR21’s Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD).

HMD XR21 | Image credits: HMD Global

The main difference between the XR21 and the upcoming XR22 is definitely the camera configuration. While the former features a dual camera setup that consists of 64 MP main and 8 MP ultra-wide cameras, the latter is rumored to pack a triple camera (64 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 8 MP Night Cam).

Another major upgrade is the 50-megapixel selfie snapper, which is a serious improvement over the XR21’s 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

As far as the battery goes, HMD XR22 is said to pack a 5,520 mAh battery with 33W wired. In comparison, the XR21 features a much smaller 4,800 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.

Recommended Stories
Other highlights of the unannounced HMD XR22 include IP69K and MIL-STD-810H ratings, dual speakers, IR support, and Night Vision. No word on pricing and release date yet, but the XR21 was selling for €600 at launch, a pretty steep amount considering that there are many other cheaper alternatives.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless