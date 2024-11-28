HMD tipped to launch successor to XR21 in 2025, first specs leaked
HMD XR21 | Image credits: HMD GlobalDespite disappointing many of its fans for limiting its lineup of smartphones to mid- and low-end devices, HMD continues to churn out affordable devices that seem to sell pretty well in some regions.
One of the phones that the Finnish company is expected to launch next year is a potential successor to the XR21. The main specs of the unannounced device have been recently leaked on Twitter, but we’re still missing a tentative release timeframe and pictures of the device.
Considering the list of specs leaked, the upcoming HMD XR22 will bring some improvements over the previous model, but nothing too spectacular. Although we don’t have any information about the display’s size, apparently, it’s going to feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Also, the XR22’s OLED display with feature FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits peak brightness.
On the inside, the XR22 is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, which isn’t such a big upgrade over the XR21’s Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD).
HMD XR21 | Image credits: HMD Global
The main difference between the XR21 and the upcoming XR22 is definitely the camera configuration. While the former features a dual camera setup that consists of 64 MP main and 8 MP ultra-wide cameras, the latter is rumored to pack a triple camera (64 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 8 MP Night Cam).
Another major upgrade is the 50-megapixel selfie snapper, which is a serious improvement over the XR21’s 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
As far as the battery goes, HMD XR22 is said to pack a 5,520 mAh battery with 33W wired. In comparison, the XR21 features a much smaller 4,800 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.
