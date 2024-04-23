Up Next:
HMD Pulse Pro tipped to launch this week in Europe
Although previous reports claimed that HMD plans to launch its first own-branded phones sometime in July, it appears that the Finnish company is about to release its first Android smartphone.
The Pulse Pro, one of HMD’s phones that was leaked last week, has just been spotted at Finnish retailer Gigantti (via Suomimobiili). According to the listing, the phone is scheduled to hit the shelves on April 24 and the price seems to be locked in too: €179.
HMD Pulse Pro is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T606 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Also, the phone comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000 mAh battery.
Along with price and release date, the Finnish retailer also confirmed the phone’s specs sheet. The Pulse Pro is part of a trio of entry- and mid-end devices, which also includes the Pulse and Pulse Plus.
On the back, the Pulse Pro packs a dual camera (50MP + 2MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 50-megapixel selfie snapper. Other highlights of the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 14, IP52 certification, and microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 256GB).
