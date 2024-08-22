HMD becomes official phone partner of FC Barcelona for the next 3 years
Finnish handset maker HMD announced it’s now the official smartphone partner of FC Barcelona, the iconic Spanish football team with hundreds of millions of fans around the world.
“Every device we make is designed to enhance people’s lives and build connectivity. I’ve been a FC Barcelona fan for a long time, ever since Michael Laudrup joined the club back in 1989. I’m still a fan and pleased to announce HMD as a supporter too. We can’t wait to work with the club, and the culers, to do some amazing things together,” said Lars Silberbauer, Global Chief Marketing Office at Human Mobile Devices (HMD).
The three-year deal, which sees HMD become a global partner of FC Barcelona and official mobile phone partner of FC Barcelona extends beyond football as it will cover the basketball, futsal, handball and roller hockey teams too.
Besides becoming official partner of FC Barcelona for the next 3 years, HMD also announced the launch of the HMD Skyline in Blue Topaz. The new phone stars in the FC Barcelona reveal and now available for purchase for £400 (8/128GB) and £500 (12/256GB).
As per HMD’s statement, the Finnish company will have a significant presence across FC Barcelona’s digital platforms and over the course of the coming months and years the two brands will team up for a number of “digital-first content pieces.”
HMD Skyline in Blue Topaz | Image credits: HMD
The new blue version, up for grabs via HMD’s official website, comes with new Detox Mode later this year to keep the notifications at bay during game time. Basically, the Detox Mode will allow users to disable all social media platforms and apps, as well as stop scrolling.
