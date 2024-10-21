HMD teams up with Sony to launch a Venom-themed HMD Fusion in the US
Up Next:
HMD is trying to establish a foothold in the United States, one of the biggest and most competitive smartphone markets in the world. Despite not being able to launch a flagship for a very long time, HMD has found a way to make headlines with a traditional mid-range device instead.
The Finnish company has just announced it has teamed up with Sony Pictures to launch a Venom-themed version of its HMD Fusion. For the sake of accuracy, this is just a vanilla HMD Fusion which has a limited-edition Venom Outfit applied to it.
Three Venom: The Last Dance Smart Outfits will be available for the HMD Fusion. When they’re combined with the Fusion, the phone will say “We are Venom” when it’s booted. The greeting is followed by an animation from the latest movie (no spoilers).
Apart from that, the Venom-themed HMD Fusion contains movie easter eggs including an alarm sound that chimes “Eddie, the time has come” and a in your face message notification that yells “Who sent that thing?” in Venom’s voice.
According to HMD, the Venom: The Last Dance outfit comes with 160 electromagnetic arrays that control a Venom-like liquid (ferrofluid) in a glass chamber that can be attached to the phone via six pins on its rear cover.
Once attached to the phone, the outfit alters Fusion’s physical appearance and changes its software by adding all the features mentioned above. This is a very interesting concept that makes customization a breeze.
HMD Fusion key specs:
HMD Fusion made its debut on the market about a month ago and is supposed to be available globally, but HMD has yet to bring it to a lot of important markets.
The Finnish company has just announced it has teamed up with Sony Pictures to launch a Venom-themed version of its HMD Fusion. For the sake of accuracy, this is just a vanilla HMD Fusion which has a limited-edition Venom Outfit applied to it.
The HMD Fusion is now available for pre-order in the United States for $300, but the limited-edition Venom Outfit, which is supposed to celebrate the launch of Fusion in the country and the arrival of the cinematic release of Venom: The Last Dance, won’t be available until the end of the year.
Three Venom: The Last Dance Smart Outfits will be available for the HMD Fusion. When they’re combined with the Fusion, the phone will say “We are Venom” when it’s booted. The greeting is followed by an animation from the latest movie (no spoilers).
Apart from that, the Venom-themed HMD Fusion contains movie easter eggs including an alarm sound that chimes “Eddie, the time has come” and a in your face message notification that yells “Who sent that thing?” in Venom’s voice.
Also, when you load the phone, you’ll see a voicemail message has been left, which says “Eddie, I’m with you till the end.” Finally, the Venom-themed HMD Fusion comes with a “We are screwed” ringtone in Venom’s voice.
According to HMD, the Venom: The Last Dance outfit comes with 160 electromagnetic arrays that control a Venom-like liquid (ferrofluid) in a glass chamber that can be attached to the phone via six pins on its rear cover.
Once attached to the phone, the outfit alters Fusion’s physical appearance and changes its software by adding all the features mentioned above. This is a very interesting concept that makes customization a breeze.
HMD Fusion key specs:
- Display: 6.56-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Memory: 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
- Camera: 108 MP main + 2 MP depth
- Front camera: 50 MP
- Battery: 5,000, 33W wired
- OS: Android 14
HMD Fusion made its debut on the market about a month ago and is supposed to be available globally, but HMD has yet to bring it to a lot of important markets.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: