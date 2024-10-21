See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

HMD teams up with Sony to launch a Venom-themed HMD Fusion in the US

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Venom-themed HMD Fusion
HMD is trying to establish a foothold in the United States, one of the biggest and most competitive smartphone markets in the world. Despite not being able to launch a flagship for a very long time, HMD has found a way to make headlines with a traditional mid-range device instead.

The Finnish company has just announced it has teamed up with Sony Pictures to launch a Venom-themed version of its HMD Fusion. For the sake of accuracy, this is just a vanilla HMD Fusion which has a limited-edition Venom Outfit applied to it.

The HMD Fusion is now available for pre-order in the United States for $300, but the limited-edition Venom Outfit, which is supposed to celebrate the launch of Fusion in the country and the arrival of the cinematic release of Venom: The Last Dance, won’t be available until the end of the year.

Three Venom: The Last Dance Smart Outfits will be available for the HMD Fusion. When they’re combined with the Fusion, the phone will say “We are Venom” when it’s booted. The greeting is followed by an animation from the latest movie (no spoilers).



Apart from that, the Venom-themed HMD Fusion contains movie easter eggs including an alarm sound that chimes “Eddie, the time has come” and a in your face message notification that yells “Who sent that thing?” in Venom’s voice.

Also, when you load the phone, you’ll see a voicemail message has been left, which says “Eddie, I’m with you till the end.” Finally, the Venom-themed HMD Fusion comes with a “We are screwed” ringtone in Venom’s voice.

According to HMD, the Venom: The Last Dance outfit comes with 160 electromagnetic arrays that control a Venom-like liquid (ferrofluid) in a glass chamber that can be attached to the phone via six pins on its rear cover.



Once attached to the phone, the outfit alters Fusion’s physical appearance and changes its software by adding all the features mentioned above. This is a very interesting concept that makes customization a breeze.

HMD Fusion key specs:

  • Display: 6.56-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Memory: 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
  • Camera: 108 MP main + 2 MP depth
  • Front camera: 50 MP
  • Battery: 5,000, 33W wired
  • OS: Android 14

HMD Fusion made its debut on the market about a month ago and is supposed to be available globally, but HMD has yet to bring it to a lot of important markets.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless