HMD Crest and Crest Max officially introduced with decent specs, low prices





Other highlights of HMD's new affordable smartphones include 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Also, they both feature 5G support and run on Android 14



HMD Crest Max at first glance

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED

Processor: Unisoc T760 6nm, 2.2GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Camera: 64MP + 5MP (UW) + 2MP (macro)

Battery: 5,000 mAh, 800 cycles, 33W fast charging



On the bright side, HMD says both phones come with Repairability 1.0, which makes it easier to replace various components like the back panel, battery, display, and charging port. HMD claims that the perk extends the phones’ lifespan reduces e-waste.







According to HMD, the Crest series will only receive 2 years of security patches, which is pretty disappointing. There's no mention of how long the company will offer OS updates, but it's probably safe to assume that it won't be longer than 2 years, just like in Skyline's case.



On the other hand, the HMD Skyline, which isn’t available in India yet, is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.



The Unisoc chipsets seem to be HMD’s choice for those devices where processing power is not that important. The Crest and Crest Max are advertised for their photography capabilities (especially selfies), not for their powerful processors.



It will be interesting to see how customers will react to this decision and whether or not HMD will bring the Skyline to India, something that fans have been asking since the Qualcomm-powered phone made its debut last week.

The regular Crest packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the Crest Max comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. When it comes to photography, the HMD Crest sports a dual camera setup (50MP main + 2MP depth), while the Crest Max has a much better triple camera (64MP main + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro). What they both have in common is the huge 50-megapixel front-facing camera that can be triggered by using various gestures.