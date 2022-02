New Hitman game coming to iOS and Android in early March

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Officially unveiled last year at E3 , Square Enix’s Hitman Sniper: The Shadows finally has a released date. The Japanese publisher and developer announced today that its next entry in the Hitman series will arrive on iOS and Android devices on March 3.In fact, those who wish to earn some exclusive rewards at launch can pre-register now through the official site , or via the Google Play Store , if you plan to play this on an Android device. Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is not a premium game, so players won’t have to pay anything for this one.Gameplay-wise, it looks like Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will follow the same formula from the previous mobile games. You’ll be taking on contracts and snipe targets from afar. There are six agents to choose from, each with their unique abilities and background story. Also, the game features a PvP aspect too, as you’ll be able to compete against other players according to the game’s Google Play Store page.If you’re into Hitman games, The Shadows and its team of highly-skilled assassins are likely to quench your thirst for sniper-themed games. Keep in mind that since this is a free-to-play game, it will feature in-game purchases, but we hope they won’t affect player’s performance in any way.