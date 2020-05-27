Hidden code suggests a change in how Netflix will handle downloaded content on Android
Are you old enough to remember when Netflix's business model revolved around subscribers receiving CDs by mail? The company's hook was that it didn't charge a late fee. And once smartphones started to rule the world, the Netflix app allowed mobile users to view movies and shows on the go. We can fondly remember installing the app on our Motorola DROID back in May 2011.
Netflix receives a suggestion via tweet and will apparently implement it
We don't know when-or even if- this feature will be rolling out to Netflix users, but if it is and it will make your life easier, we know exactly whom to thank. Back in February, a Twitter user named Sanjay Pahuja (@sanjay31051986) suggested to Netflix that the video streamer allow content partially downloaded to be viewable by users. Netflix said that it would take the suggestion under consideration. Now it appears that the company has done more than just that and that the ability to view partially downloaded content is on the way.
