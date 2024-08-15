Hey, Samsung! Huawei’s crazy “trifold” is what real innovation looks like - but is it a good idea?

foldable phone

And let’s not forget weight… How heavy would Huawei’s tri-foldable be? 300 grams, or more?



For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 already weighs around 240 grams, and adding more screen real estate, and a third battery, would undoubtedly make the device heavier.





Can you get good battery life with a “trifold” phone with a 10-inch, high-refresh-rate display, and super-thin batteries?

Can Huawei make a durable “trifold” foldable from the first try?

Rumored to start at $4,000, Huawei’ “trifold” won’t be an instant hit, but it will show Samsung and Apple what real innovation looks like







The rumored price reveals another potential problem with “breaking new ground” in the foldable segment - Research & Development as well as manufacturing costs for a never-seen-before product are going to be very high. But I guess you have to start somewhere!



In the end, should phones that fold in three exist? Absolutely! The idea is innovative, and it represents the kind of forward-thinking that has always driven the smartphone industry ahead. That being said, I’m not totally sold on the idea just yet.



While there are clear benefits to the design, there are also significant challenges that need to be addressed before a tri-folding phone can become a practical option for everyday use.



Huawei’s ambition is admirable, but only time will tell if they can overcome the hurdles and deliver a device that truly changes the game. Until then, I’ll be watching closely, but with a healthy dose of scepticism. However, I must give Huawei points for trying to innovate!



