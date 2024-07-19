Hey Safari, are you listening? No? Really? Well, if Apple says so

Do you often worry about privacy when you're online? With so much of our data floating around, it's only natural to wonder who's using it, why, and what could happen to it, right?

Do I feel safe as an iPhone user?





Who would advertise any vulnerability of their own devices? Plus, this way, the ad hits two birds with one stone. It takes a jab at Android while promoting iOS, making iPhone users feel secure with their choice.Safari offers strong privacy features, but it's not a silver bullet. Apple does use several techniques to keep browsing more private, such as:Yet, there's no single "most secure" platform, and both iOS and Android offer various privacy controls. For example, when it comes to iOS, sometimes users need to rely on Apple's judgment. What do I mean? For example, ITP decides which trackers to block, and some argue this gives Apple too much control over user privacy.Meanwhile, Android gives users the choice to control some tracking preferences. For instance, Android includes a built-in option to restrict ad tracking. This involves resetting your Advertising ID, a unique identifier used for targeted advertising. You can locate this setting in Settings > Google > Ads and disable Personalized ads.Plus, browsing is not all, right? Even with Safari's protections, downloaded apps and extensions can still collect user data. The good thing though is that both systems allow users to control which apps have access to specific data like location, microphone, or camera. This can help limit tracking within individual apps.The short answer is sometimes. I trust Safari and do use it every day, multiple times a day. And, to be honest, the privacy report gives me some confidence that it offers better security. However, it is a different story when it comes to apps.While I can control permissions for data usage, there are still apps that make me wonder if my phone is always listening. You know what I mean, right? You chat with a friend about a weekend trip to Greece, and suddenly, ads for Greece hotel deals pop up on my Instagram 5 minutes later.So, after all this, what I want to say is that privacy will continue to be a major issue. Perhaps the only way for us to truly feel secure, whether using iOS or Android, is for regulators to impose stricter measures on tech companies.But until then, we're left with a tough choice: either limit our mobile usage if privacy worries us too much – which honestly isn't ideal, considering how great technology is! Or we can turn a blind eye and continue enjoying everything the internet, smartphones, and tech have to offer.