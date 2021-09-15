Heroes of the Dark announced for iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini

Heroes of the Dark is a brand-new strategy RPG developed by Gameloft. The game has already been soft-launched two weeks ago on Android, although it will take some time until everyone will have access to it.
During Apple’s Keynote, Gameloft revealed that Heroes of the Dark will be coming to iOS too. The game will be optimized to take advantage of the increased performance of the A15 Bionic chip for the newly unveiled iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as the new iPad and iPad mini.
Although it doesn’t have a release date yet, Gameloft hinted to a Halloween 2021 launch, so in about a month from now. For now, it’s only possible to pre-register on Google Play Store, but we expect iOS players to be rewarded similar prizes when certain milestones are met.
In Heroes of the Dark, players will recruit unique heroes from various factions such as Vampires, Werewolves and Humans, power them up, and strategically assemble squads for 5v5 real-time battles.
A big part of the game requires players to build and expand their mansions, while the other part involves conquering territories and protecting their base. Players who download Heroes of the Dark in the first two weeks following the global launch will receive a very powerful item for their heroes.