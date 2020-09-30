Take a look at the first television spots for the new 5G Pixel models
The Pixel 5 is now official and in past years Android fans would have certainly taken notice. But alas, the Pixel flagship is no more, at least for the moment. You might recall how different things were last when Google planned to take on Apple and Samsung with the Pixel 4 series. But now it seems to some that Google's new motto is one step forward, two steps back.
Check out the first television ads for the 5G Pixel models
Other features discussed by Lewis include the "instantaneous gaming experience" available with Stadia. "Today's biggest games ready wherever you are," she says. Another Pixel Product Manager, Soniya Jobanputra, points out that to make 5G more affordable, Google didn't have to reduce the performance of the rear cameras. Both new 5G phones unveiled today share the same front and back camera systems which Jobanputra calls the best Pixel camera system yet. This includes a main 12.2MP camera anchoring the dual camera set up in the back (the other camera is a 16MP ultra-wide camera) with an 8MP front-facing selfie snapper. And adding Night Sight to Portrait Mode means that those bokeh blurs that are sooooo important to you will be available when you shoot portraits in low-life environments.
The above video clocks in at over seven minutes which means it is more of a new product introduction video rather than a television commercial. However, a 30-second spot called Help at the Speed of 5G might just make it on to your television screen as soon as tonight. The ad shows all of the users who will benefit from the 5G speed available from the new Pixels including game players, those who download and stream movies, and people looking to stay in touch during the pandemic. With its reasonable pricing, even consumers watching every penny will be a winner with the new 5G Pixels.
The last video also is a 30-second commercial. Google says that the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 "were designed with helpfulness in mind. It all starts with a stunning bezel-less display, with an uninterrupted view thanks to a punch-hole camera." Both 5G Pixel models support sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals. With the former, users should be able to find a 5G signal throughout the states. With the latter, users in certain locations will experience super-fast 5G speeds.