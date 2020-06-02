AT&T's data plans are unlimited for HBO Max, not so for Disney+ or Netflix
According to Tony Goncalves from AT&T, who oversees the HBO Max push: "The network is the plumbing, and the content is the water. And you’re seeing water and the plumbing kind of coming together."
- HBO Max subscription price: $14.99 monthly
- HBO Max movies and TV shows count: all of HBO and Warner, plus 10,000 hours of new content
HBO Max vs Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Apple TV subscription plan prices
|Streaming service
|Monthly price
|Apple TV+
|$4.99, free for a year with an iPhone or iPad purchase, up to 6 family members can use one subscription, free for students who subscriber for Apple Music
|Netflix
|$9 (Basic - 1 device, SD streaming)
$13 (Standard - 2 devices, HD streaming)
$16 (Premium - 4 devices, 4K streaming)
|HBO Max
|$14.99, free with AT&T Unlimited Elite data plan
Free for Now subs on AT&T, via Apple or Play stores
|Amazon Prime Video
|$8.99 standalone, free with Amazon Prime subscription
|Hulu
|$6 (ad-based service)
$12 (ad-free option)
$45 (Hulu with Live TV and 50+ live streaming channels)
|Disney+
|$6.99 per month, or $70 for an annual subscription
$12.99 for Disney+, ESPN Plus, and ad-supported Hulu
free on Verizon unlimited plans