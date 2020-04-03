HBO's best shows like Sopranos, Succession, or The Wire, are now free for the coronavirus quarantine
The Elite plan starts at $45 for a line if you are a family of five, up to $85 for single line, and includes an HBO subscription among many other perks. Said HBO, however, now part of the AT&T family of media companies with the Time Warner merger, announced that is is making some of its best shows free as part of the #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign meant to ease the burden of coronavirus lockdown.
Free HBO shows and movies you can watch during coronavirus lockdown without subscription
In addition, you will get access to a bunch of HBO documentaries, Warner Bros. movies, and a whole lot of family content like "Pokemon Detective Pikachu," "Smallfoot," or "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part."
Here's the full list of free HBO shows and movies content you can stream without a subscription.
Free HBO shows:
- Ballers (5 Seasons)
- Barry (2 Seasons)
- Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
- Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
- The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
- Succession (2 Seasons)
- True Blood (7 Seasons
- Veep (7 Seasons)
- The Wire (5 Seasons)
Free HBO Documentary series:
Free HBO musicals and kid content:
- The Apollo
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts
- McMillion$
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded By the Light
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Empire of the Sun
- Forget Paris
- Happy Feet Two
- Isn't It Romantic?
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Midnight Special
- My Dog Skip
- Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Red Riding Hood
- Smallfoot
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- Unknown