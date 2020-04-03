HBO's best shows like Sopranos, Succession, or The Wire, are now free for the coronavirus quarantine





The Elite plan starts at $45 for a line if you are a family of five, up to $85 for single line, and includes an HBO subscription among many other perks. Said HBO, however, now part of the AT&T family of media companies with the Time Warner merger, announced that is is making some of its best shows free as part of the #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign meant to ease the burden of coronavirus lockdown.





Free HBO shows and movies you can watch during coronavirus lockdown without subscription





Those under quarantine, or those who are simply saving the world by chillaxing at home, will now have the option to stream old and new show classics like "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "Succession," "Barry," "Silicon Valley," "Veep," "Ballers," "True Blood," "Six Feet Under," and many more, for free on HBO Now and Go.





In addition, you will get access to a bunch of HBO documentaries, Warner Bros. movies, and a whole lot of family content like "Pokemon Detective Pikachu," "Smallfoot," or "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part."





More than 500 hours of programming in total will be available to stream without a subscription on the HBO Now and HBO Go websites. Sorry, AT&T Elite Unlimited plan subscribers, but the carrier will soothe your I-paid-for-free pains by providing you exclusive HBO Max access when the award-winning streaming service lands in May. Moreover, not all of the best HBO content is for grabs, as other top-shelf series like Game of Thrones are not included in the promotion.









Free HBO shows:



Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)









The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest



Free HBO musicals and kid content:



Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn't It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

Those folks who signed for AT&T's Elite Unlimited plan, expecting that it will be their gateway to HBO Max when it launches next month, might be a bit miffed about today's HBO announcement but it is all for a good cause.