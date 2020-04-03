iOS Android

HBO's best shows like Sopranos, Succession, or The Wire, are now free for the coronavirus quarantine

by Daniel Petrov
Apr 03, 2020, 8:32 AM
Those folks who signed for AT&T's Elite Unlimited plan, expecting that it will be their gateway to HBO Max when it launches next month, might be a bit miffed about today's HBO announcement but it is all for a good cause.

The Elite plan starts at $45 for a line if you are a family of five, up to $85 for single line, and includes an HBO subscription among many other perks. Said HBO, however, now part of the AT&T family of media companies with the Time Warner merger, announced that is is making some of its best shows free as part of the #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign meant to ease the burden of coronavirus lockdown.

Free HBO shows and movies you can watch during coronavirus lockdown without subscription


Those under quarantine, or those who are simply saving the world by chillaxing at home, will now have the option to stream old and new show classics like "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "Succession," "Barry," "Silicon Valley," "Veep," "Ballers," "True Blood," "Six Feet Under," and many more, for free on HBO Now and Go. 

In addition, you will get access to a bunch of HBO documentaries, Warner Bros. movies, and a whole lot of family content like "Pokemon Detective Pikachu," "Smallfoot," or "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part." 

More than 500 hours of programming in total will be available to stream without a subscription on the HBO Now and HBO Go websites. Sorry, AT&T Elite Unlimited plan subscribers, but the carrier will soothe your I-paid-for-free pains by providing you exclusive HBO Max access when the award-winning streaming service lands in May. Moreover, not all of the best HBO content is for grabs, as other top-shelf series like Game of Thrones are not included in the promotion.

Here's the full list of free HBO shows and movies content you can stream without a subscription.

Free HBO shows:

  • Ballers (5 Seasons)
  • Barry (2 Seasons)
  • Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
  • Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
  • The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
  • Succession (2 Seasons)
  • True Blood (7 Seasons
  • Veep (7 Seasons)
  • The Wire (5 Seasons)

Free HBO Documentary series:

  • The Apollo
  • The Case Against Adnan Syed
  • Elvis Presley: The Searcher
  • I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
  • The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
  • Jane Fonda in Five Acts
  • McMillion$
  • True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
  • United Skates
  • We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest


Free HBO musicals and kid content:

  • Arthur
  • Arthur 2: On the Rocks
  • Blinded By the Light
  • The Bridges of Madison County
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Empire of the Sun
  • Forget Paris
  • Happy Feet Two
  • Isn't It Romantic?
  • The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
  • Midnight Special
  • My Dog Skip
  • Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
  • Pan
  • Pokémon Detective Pikachu
  • Red Riding Hood
  • Smallfoot
  • Storks
  • Sucker Punch
  • Unknown

