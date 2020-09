Huawei phones running EMUI 11 will be upgreadable to HarmonyOS

Huawei will offer HarmonyOS to existing customers

Huawei recently unveiled the second version of its HarmonyOS operating system and announced plans to pre-install the software on new smartphones starting as early as next year.Now, the Shenzhen-based company has clarified its software strategy for existing Android products.Speaking tofollowing the Huawei Developer Conference yesterday, a representative of the company confirmed that devices running the new Android 10-based EMUI 11 software will be “eligible for upgrade to HarmonyOS in the future.”The wording suggests Huawei has no plans to force its custom operating system onto existing customers and will instead offer the OS as an optional upgrade to anybody interested.