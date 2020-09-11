Huawei phones running EMUI 11 will be upgreadable to HarmonyOS
Now, the Shenzhen-based company has clarified its software strategy for existing Android products.
Huawei will offer HarmonyOS to existing customers
Speaking to Android Authority following the Huawei Developer Conference yesterday, a representative of the company confirmed that devices running the new Android 10-based EMUI 11 software will be “eligible for upgrade to HarmonyOS in the future.”
Huawei is expected to continue supporting Android smartphones for the foreseeable future, so those of you that choose to stick with the Android operating system will have no reason to worry.
The company has not confirmed the full lists of smartphones that support HarmonyOS, but the high-end Huawei Mate 30 series and P40 series are the most obvious candidates for the software.
HarmonyOS could prove to be an interesting alternative for users of these smartphones because they’ve never had access to Google services. Owners of older devices like the Huawei P30 Pro can use Google apps, though, so the upgrade might not be worth it.