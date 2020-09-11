Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Android Software updates Huawei

Huawei phones running EMUI 11 will be upgreadable to HarmonyOS

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 11, 2020, 8:12 AM
Huawei phones running EMUI 11 will be upgreadable to HarmonyOS
Huawei recently unveiled the second version of its HarmonyOS operating system and announced plans to pre-install the software on new smartphones starting as early as next year.

Now, the Shenzhen-based company has clarified its software strategy for existing Android products.

Huawei will offer HarmonyOS to existing customers


Speaking to Android Authority following the Huawei Developer Conference yesterday, a representative of the company confirmed that devices running the new Android 10-based EMUI 11 software will be “eligible for upgrade to HarmonyOS in the future.”

The wording suggests Huawei has no plans to force its custom operating system onto existing customers and will instead offer the OS as an optional upgrade to anybody interested.
 
Huawei is expected to continue supporting Android smartphones for the foreseeable future, so those of you that choose to stick with the Android operating system will have no reason to worry.

The company has not confirmed the full lists of smartphones that support HarmonyOS, but the high-end Huawei Mate 30 series and P40 series are the most obvious candidates for the software.

HarmonyOS could prove to be an interesting alternative for users of these smartphones because they’ve never had access to Google services. Owners of older devices like the Huawei P30 Pro can use Google apps, though, so the upgrade might not be worth it.

