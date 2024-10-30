Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

More ways for Pixel users to annoy iPhone users: here's a brand-new "mwahaha" audio emoji

Strange things are happening on October's last, and this Halloween won't be an exception. For example, you may hear some seriously sinister "mwahaha" laughter while speaking on your phone. This means that the other side is probably talking to you over a Google Pixel phone.

Yup, we're talking about Audio Emojis, the short bits of sound that were introduced by Google for its Phone app earlier this year. There's an option to choose between sounds of clapping, laughter, a party horn, crying, a poop audio emoji, or the classic "ba-dum-tss" sound.

Now, there's a new, seasonal Halloween audio emoji (isn't it time we start calling these "aumojis" instead?), which is presented in the app with a jack-o'-lantern (the carved Halloween pumpkin) doodle.

The official Made by Google X account is presenting the new add-on:



Not bad. It could sound a bit more chilling, but that's just a personal preference.

What's more important is that Google is apparently not letting go of the Audio Emoji project. In the post above, they say "keep an ear out for more festive sounds coming to your Pixel later this year", and that's what we'll do.

How to use Audio Emojis?


Here’s the deal: you’re on a call, and suddenly, for whatever devilish reason – boredom, a flicker of mischief, maybe – you hit a button, and the line erupts in sound. You’ve got six little audio tricks, each ready to add what could be seen as "lightheartedness" to your calls.

There are two ways to pull up Audio Emoji. One, tap the overflow menu. Or two, use the chip that shows up on the main screen when you’re on a call. Google even put in a way to turn it off completely if it gets to be too much.

You can’t use it non-stop. There’s a short pause between each sound, so you’re forced to take a breath before spamming. It’s probably for the best. Some of these sounds could wear thin if fired off again and again.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
