Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Your next iPhone may use chips designed by something other than humans

It's not the tiny green men we're talking about here, so chill out.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
A bunch of iPhones.
The future might bring along an iPhone that packs chips made by non-humans. Yup, the future is now!

We're not talking about Apple outsourcing its production to Mars and employing some little green fellas after the alleged pull out of China. Although that's probably going to happen at a point in time – unless, instead, it's we who are colonized to assemble some other planet's iPhones.

Back to reality, though: Reuters reports that Apple is meditating on the idea of putting the yoke on artificial intelligence, with the intention of using it "to help speed up the design of the custom chips". In other words, AI might be responsible for the chips in your next iPhone. Or iPad, or Apple Watch, or Mac, or Vision Pro.

The claims come from Apple's chief hardware technology executive, Johny Srouji, who allegedly made some remarks in a speech in Europe. He was there because he had to receive an award from a semiconductor research and development group, partnering with many of the biggest chipmakers in the world.

Reuters reviewed a recording of the speech made by Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies and in it, he painted a bright picture for the future, while also going back to 2010 and Apple's development of the first A4 chip.

He also explained that one of the most important takeaways from the company's chip development journey was the need to adopt the most advanced tools available, including state-of-the-art software from electronic design automation (EDA) companies. Leading EDA firms like Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys have been rapidly enhancing their platforms to support increasingly complex chip designs:

EDA companies are super critical in supporting our chip design complexities. Generative AI techniques have a high potential in getting more design work in less time, and it can be a huge productivity boost.

– Johny Srouji, 2025

He emphasized that these companies play a vital role in helping Apple manage the growing intricacies of chip creation. He also noted that newer design approaches can significantly accelerate development timelines and improve efficiency across teams. That sounds like an upcoming round of layoffs, doesn't it?

Recommended Stories
Another major lesson for Apple, he said, was the importance of committing fully to bold decisions. When Apple chose to replace Intel chips in its Mac lineup with its own silicon in 2020, it made the transition without fallback options. There was no alternative strategy or partial shift – Apple committed to the move completely, investing heavily in both hardware and software to make it succeed.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless