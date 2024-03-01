Up Next:
Gympass subscribers are getting Apple Fitness+ for free in select countries
Gympass, the complete corporate wellbeing platform, has just inked a partnership with Apple that will add more benefits to its subscribers. Starting this week, Apple Fitness+ is available in the Basic Plan and above to millions of Gympass subscribers in select countries.
According to Gympass, its subscribers on the Basic Plan and above in the US, UK, Germany and on the Silver+ Plan and above in Brazil can now access their Apple Fitness+ subscription through the Gympass app.
Previously known as Activity, Apple Fitness+ is a guided workout streaming service available within the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Apple also offers the Fitness+ service for free as part of the Apple One premium tier.
According to Gympass, its subscribers on the Basic Plan and above in the US, UK, Germany and on the Silver+ Plan and above in Brazil can now access their Apple Fitness+ subscription through the Gympass app.
Gympass more than doubles the number of employees engaged with wellness, thanks to the breadth of our global partner network and the attractive prices of our plans that cost 30-50% less than traditional gym memberships. We’re excited to strengthen our proven ability to drive employee enrollment by providing access to Apple Fitness+ across more than 15,000 corporate clients and millions of employees globally
With Apple Fitness+, Gympass subscribers will have access to thousands of workouts and medications. However, an iPhone is still needed to sign up and take advantage of Apple Fitness+. Also, those who own an Apple Watch as well will receive their personalized, real-time metrics directly on their wrists if they want to.
Previously known as Activity, Apple Fitness+ is a guided workout streaming service available within the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Apple also offers the Fitness+ service for free as part of the Apple One premium tier.
Things that are NOT allowed: