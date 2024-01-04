Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Apple Fitness+ adds a bunch of new content, makes select Time to Walk episodes free

Apple Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Apple Fitness+ adds a bunch of new content, makes select Time to Walk episodes free
Apple Fitness+, one of the world’s largest libraries of fitness and wellness content, is a great service for those looking for workouts and meditation that they can do at home. This doesn’t come for free, but Apple has done a good job at adding all sorts of benefits for those who subscribe to its fitness-centric service.

Speaking of which, Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Also, one subscription can be shared with up to five other family members, which makes this an even better deal.

Today, Apple announced new content coming to Fitness+, as well as the extension of some the service’s benefits to non-subscribers. First off, a new sound meditation theme will be available for Fitness+ subscribers starting January 8.

Also, a new workout program called Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers will be added on the same day. The new program features record-breaking athlete Rose Zhang, one of golf’s rising stars.

Furthermore, Apple announced that the Artist Spotlight series will release new workouts celebrating the countdown to the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show featuring Usher.

More importantly, Time to Walk is getting new guests, including Al Roker, Trixie Mattel, Lilly Singh, Common, and Colman Domingo. And, as the title says, select Time to Walk episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts for anyone to enjoy in those countries where the service was already launched, even without a Fitness+ subscriptions.

Apple Fitness+ adds a bunch of new content, makes select Time to Walk episodes free


Fitness+ subscribers can access 50 episodes at launch on Apple Podcasts. Anyone without a Fitness+ subscription can access 10 free audio episodes on Apple Podcasts.

Keep in mind that Time to Walk on Apple Podcasts will only be available in the following 21 countries: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia,Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

In related news, Apple announced another way to get Fitness+ for free. For the first time, Anytime Fitness memberships will include access to a free Fitness subscription. Those who try Anytime Fitness for free will also receive up to three months of Fitness+ for no cost. Finally, Fitness+ subscribers who join Anytime Fitness and sign up for 12 months+ membership will get their first 30 days for free.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless