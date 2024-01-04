Apple Fitness+ adds a bunch of new content, makes select Time to Walk episodes free
Apple Fitness+, one of the world’s largest libraries of fitness and wellness content, is a great service for those looking for workouts and meditation that they can do at home. This doesn’t come for free, but Apple has done a good job at adding all sorts of benefits for those who subscribe to its fitness-centric service.
Today, Apple announced new content coming to Fitness+, as well as the extension of some the service’s benefits to non-subscribers. First off, a new sound meditation theme will be available for Fitness+ subscribers starting January 8.
Furthermore, Apple announced that the Artist Spotlight series will release new workouts celebrating the countdown to the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show featuring Usher.
More importantly, Time to Walk is getting new guests, including Al Roker, Trixie Mattel, Lilly Singh, Common, and Colman Domingo. And, as the title says, select Time to Walk episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts for anyone to enjoy in those countries where the service was already launched, even without a Fitness+ subscriptions.
Fitness+ subscribers can access 50 episodes at launch on Apple Podcasts. Anyone without a Fitness+ subscription can access 10 free audio episodes on Apple Podcasts.
Keep in mind that Time to Walk on Apple Podcasts will only be available in the following 21 countries: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia,Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.
In related news, Apple announced another way to get Fitness+ for free. For the first time, Anytime Fitness memberships will include access to a free Fitness subscription. Those who try Anytime Fitness for free will also receive up to three months of Fitness+ for no cost. Finally, Fitness+ subscribers who join Anytime Fitness and sign up for 12 months+ membership will get their first 30 days for free.
Speaking of which, Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Also, one subscription can be shared with up to five other family members, which makes this an even better deal.
Also, a new workout program called Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers will be added on the same day. The new program features record-breaking athlete Rose Zhang, one of golf’s rising stars.
