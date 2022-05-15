 Gurman expects "significant" changes coming for iOS 16 short of a major interface redesign - PhoneArena
Gurman expects "significant" changes coming for iOS 16 short of a major interface redesign

With Apple's WWDC developer conference set to kick off on Monday, June 6th (running through Friday, June 10th), Bloomberg's Mark Gurman made some comments today about iOS 16 in his weekly "Power On" newsletter. The Bloomberg writer was asked which of Apple's operating systems he thought would get the most attention at WWDC and he responded by writing, "As is usually the case, it will probably be iOS—specifically, iOS 16."

Gurman added he doesn't expect to see a "full redesign" of the operating system but does expect to see what he calls "new ways of interacting." The update, he says, will include "fresh Apple apps." Last month Gurman said that he expects iOS 16 to feature a new updated notifications system and some health-tracking capabilities.

Last month, Gurman said that there will not be any major interface redesign for iOS 16, a point he repeated in today's edition of "Power On." Earlier leaks have revealed a new "mega widget" allegedly known internally as "InfoShack." This would allow iOS users to create customizable widgets.  As for watchOS 9, the Bloomberg scribe had previously mentioned that a Blood Pressure monitor won't be seen on the Apple Watch until 2024 at the earliest, although we could see a low-power mode and improved scanning for atrial fibrillation (AFib).

The holy grail, a non-invasive blood glucose sensor, was rumored for the upcoming Series 8 Apple Watch as recently as last month. This would save the millions of insulin-dependent Americans the pain and expense of having to draw blood before each meal. Currently, this is done by applying a drop of blood to an expensive non-reusable test strip to get a diabetic's blood glucose reading. These readings are used to determine the dosage of insulin that a diabetic needs to inject before sitting down for a meal.

Still, there are plenty of challenges involved in creating such a sensor and Mark Gurman has said that he doesn't expect Apple to be able to deliver such a feature on its timepiece for a few years.
