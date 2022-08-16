 A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22 - PhoneArena
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22

A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Samsung is mixing and matching Galaxy S22 Ultra deals this week to take some attention away from its best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. The 512GB S22 Ultra is getting a promo offer love on Samsung's online store that brings its price down to the wonderful $654.99, and that's for swapping an old and broken Galaxy S20 Ultra with a cracked screen for a new and shiny S22 Ultra.

512GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at up to $1,050 off

Samsung is running its extended trade-in program, meaning you can get up to $900 off when you bring in your old device or $715 even for one with a cracked screen. Then, there's a $150 discount going on at the Samsung Store as well in the form of a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model.
$1050 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung


Grabbing Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra cracked screen trade offer


This is actually the second best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal that Samsung has ever issued for its flagship "rigid" phone, as around big sales events it tends to up the maximum trade in value to a grand. Samsung does offer a free 256GB-to-512GB storage upgrade right now too, though, a $150 value.

To get the S22 Ultra deal, you need to get on the respective Samsung store page from the link here above and chose the trade-in option. Here are some of the sweet S22 Ultra price discounts you'd get for your broken Samsung phone:

  • Galaxy S21 Ultra with a cracked screen - $715
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a cracked screen - $655
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra with cracked screen - $595

The drop-down menu then will ask you what broken brand and model you have to trade and then on the way out to the payment page you can add various other gadgets and services to the basket, for which Samsung will knock off more from the bundle price.

All in all, the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra can be had for under the price of its lowly S22 sibling in exchange for your old broken phone, and that's for the 512GB model at that. Moreover, Samsung's website is the only place you can get the exclusive Red, Graphite, or Sky Blue colors of the phone, as well its exclusive 1TB storage option.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless