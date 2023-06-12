Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Wireless earbuds have evolved a lot over the past few years. Anker’s accessories come as no exception. If you’re a bargain hunter on the lookout for new and exciting gadgets, be sure to check out these Amazon UK deals.

Amazon UK’s latest discounts allow you to get the Soundcore Life P2, the Soundcore Life P3, or the even more exciting Soundcore Sport X10 at a bargain price. Whichever model you choose should be worth the money, given the fact that Anker’s earbuds generally are well-liked.

Soundcore Life P2 by Anker: now at Amazon UK with 38% below regular price

The Soundcore Life P2 by Anker earbuds are now available at Amazon UK with a big discount. They're currently 38% below their regular price. Given all their great features, including up to 40h playtime, and their current bargain price, these wireless earbuds are a choice you should consider.
£15 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Life P3 by Anker: Save 32% now at Amazon UK

You can now save some 32% when buying these Soundcore Life P3 earbuds by Anker. They boast various special extras, including six microphones with uplink noise reduction, fast charging, incredible bass, and customized sound. Don't waste time and take advantage of the deal while it lasts.
£23 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab the Soundcore Sport X10 by Anker now with 25% off

If you're looking for waterproof (and sweatproof) earbuds that are on sale right now, check these out. Available at Amazon UK at £23 below their UK-listed price, they'll quickly catch your eye with special features, such as rotatable ear hooks, deep bass, and up to 32h of play.
£23 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


The Soundcore Life P2 might not be crammed with the best wireless earbuds specs, but the price makes them desirable gadgets to add to your daily life. With a Bluetooth connection and long battery life, they’ll easily get you through your busy days.

Right now, the Life P2 earbuds cost about 38% less than their UK-listed price. The second most-recent deal of these earbuds on Amazon UK wasn’t as big as this one, so you might want to take advantage of it before it ends.

The Life P3 and the sportier X10 models are also available on sale at Amazon UK. Both earbuds are equally appealing as the Life P2, if not more. Both models feature Bluetooth 5.2 connection. The Life P3 earbuds have a noise-canceling extra available in three different modes, making it easier to immerse yourself and forget all about the annoying background noises.

There’s also an Active BassUP mode, which allows you to intensify the bass via the app in real time. With so many features and perks available, it's exciting to see these great earbuds at more than 32%, or £22 below their UK-listed price. So, they’re an excellent choice that should give you value for money.

The sporty Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds are everything a fitness enthusiast could ever want. The rotatable ear hooks will make listening to music while working out more comfortable than ever. Other innovative features protect the earbuds from water and sweat, but that’s far from all. The Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds now cost some £22 below their regular price.

Anker has gone a long way since launching its first wireless earbuds in 2021. Fast forward to today, the company sells various accessories, including earbuds that boast enviable price-performance ratios. So, whichever model you pick should be worth the money.

Popular stories

T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
Save $120 on the incredibly stylish Garmin Venu smartwatch by getting one from Amazon now
Save $120 on the incredibly stylish Garmin Venu smartwatch by getting one from Amazon now
Wear OS 4 will make it easier to switch between phones
Wear OS 4 will make it easier to switch between phones
Samsung is having a bad year, with total 2023 smartphone sales likely to fall well below target
Samsung is having a bad year, with total 2023 smartphone sales likely to fall well below target
The best camera phones of 2023: Which one is right for you?
The best camera phones of 2023: Which one is right for you?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless