Grab the waterproof JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker at a 31% discount on Amazon and dance all night

If it rains, you’re OK. If you take it to the pool, you’re OK. If you take it to the beach… guess what, you’re OK as well! We’re not talking about a raincoat here (although some people might actually carry a raincoat to the beach, to each their own) – we’re talking about the fine Bluetooth speaker JBL Flip 5 that’s currently discounted over at Amazon.Being a JBL speaker, you can rely on the Flip 5 (not to be confused with Samsung’s latest Galaxy clamshell) to deliver some exceptional JBL signature sound. This Flip 5 packs a compact, yet powerful racetrack-shaped driver, as JBL points out. They’re calling it “a racetrack-shaped driver” since it strikes resemblance with the legendary high-speed ovals of Indianapolis or Daytona, where American car races take place.Bass characteristics are great and punchy. For the size, you can’t expect it to shatter your beach house’s windows when you blast EDM (electronic dance music). If you want to go louder, you can always hook your JBL Flip 5 to another compatible JBL speaker thanks to the PartyBoost feature that allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for a big sound.Once upon a time, when we went outdoor partying, we had to drag through the hell called “Wow, does anybody here in that particular ultra-remote area of the Catskill Mountains happen to have some spare batteries on them? ‘Cause, you know, our player has none…” – not anymore. JBL Flip 5 gives you up to 12 hours of playtime, so be sure to rehearse some of those dances the night before – you’ll get so many chances to show off.Should you want to go even “bigger and badder”, don’t sleep on that other great JBL deal at Amazon. It’s the JBL Xtreme 2, that’s currently 53% off of its original price, so you save over $200.